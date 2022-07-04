SEEKING SISTER WIFE Tosha Jones arrest details

Aspiring polygamists Sidian Jones and Tosha Jones are back in the spotlight as they return for another season of Seeking Sister Wife. Being back on the show has sparked a renewed interest in the couple’s past, including Tosha’s felony theft arrest in 2016.
As we were the first to report, Tosha was charged with felony theft in January of 2016. A warrant was issued for Tosha, and she was eventually arrested on September 13, 2016. (Tosha’s mug shot photo is included at the top of this article.)
From our previous post:
Tosha was initially charged with felony theft, but she would later cut a plea deal and was found guilty of misdemeanor petit theft. She was given a suspended sentence and was placed on unsupervised probation. The judge withheld judgment in the case, and after Tosha completed her probation, the charge was dismissed.
We shared an Instagram post about the arrest soon after the original article was published. Tosha responded in the comments by owning her past and remaining positive while focusing on the present and future: “I do have a past 😅 but I’m more than willing to accept it as my own and a building block to the better person I am today 💛💛”
Our first attempts to get more information from the county clerk’s office were fruitless, but we have since obtained some of the court documents from the case. They confirm some online reports that the theft charge was the result of Tosha taking a man’s laptop in November of 2015. The laptop was valued over $1,000, resulting in the felony charge.
Blogger John Yates seemed to have accurate information when he shared details about Tosha’s charge during a YouTube Live that has since been deleted. “She had a roommate and she allegedly took a laptop from the roommate,” John said. He added that the guy whose laptop was taken later tried to drop the charges, but wasn’t able to.
The criminal complaint for Tosha’s felony theft charge was filed the same day as a burglary charge against Sidian’s first wife, Jennifer (Jennie) Dschaak. I could find no connection between the charges, so the timing looks to be purely coincidental.
I’ve run across discussions about Tosha’s arrest on social media, and there is a consistent misconception that there was violence involved. I am guessing this is because of accusations made by Sidian’s ex, Jennie.
After Sidian and Tosha’s initial appearance on Seeking Sister Wife, Jennie took to social media to share her side of things — and she had A LOT to say!
Jennie left a lengthy comment on a YouTube video about Tosha’s arrest and claimed that she was the one who turned Tosha in to police. Here is an excerpt that includes allegations of Tosha being violent:
I only found out about her warrant several months after the fact after a stranger she had assaulted outside of a bar contacted me looking for her as she had quickly fled the scene after doing so. The girl she assaulted had a history with Tosha as well, as years prior Tosha had stolen her credit card and many of her personal items but a police report was never filed. The altercation was due to Tosha body shaming the girl she had stolen from years prior, and after a friend of this girl stepped in to say women shouldn’t tare [sic] other women down Tosha backhanded her in the face and left. After being thrown in jail two more times on ridiculous probation violations that were the product of my ex and Tosha calling my misdemeanor probation officer and telling him I had been drinking alcohol on probation, sending him screenshots of stolen FB messages of mine they had hacked into to get where I mentioned taking norco (that was prescribed for a traumatic abortion I had), and so much more – I was more than happy to confirm Tosha’s address being what was once my home to see her arrested for once.
Jennie insisted that she was never interested in polygamy or polyamory, and she also claimed that Sidian got Tosha pregnant at one point.
In response to Jennie’s rambling, Tosha kept it simple. “This is false information,” she wrote. “It’s also not helpful to your custody case. Please consider the group therapy that’s been offered or go to mediation that was court ordered.”
As Tosha reveals on the show, she left home at a young age. It seems her rebelliousness resulted in some legal troubles prior to her theft arrest. In August of 2007, Tosha was charged with a misdemeanor count of “Runaway/Beyond Control.” She was given a 30-day suspended jail sentence. I believe Tosha was born in 1992, so she would have been either 14 or 15 at the time.
Tosha’s theft arrest may have been a wake up call because her record since has been spotless. Tosha herself brought this up in a 2020 letter to the court requesting that her withheld judgement from the theft charge be dismissed.
Here’s an excerpt from the letter, dated January 30, 2020:
I was hoping to have my judgment dismissed as I have fulfilled all my of my orders and have remained a good citizen since my judgement. I have since gained employment as an operations manager, I haven’t even obtained a single speeding ticket. I am petitioning to dismiss as I would like to obtain new employment and I know my background would be a hindrance to my progress in a new field of work. I appreciate your time and consideration in this matter and hope to hear from you soon.
The withheld judgment was dismissed on February 7, 2020.
Tosha Jones’ arrest has not been addressed on Seeking Sister Wife yet. However, I could easily see producers wanting to use the arrest and mug shot as a potential secret to reveal to the couple’s potential new sister wife, Arielle. To find out if that happens, be sure to tune in to new episodes of Seeking Sister Wife airing Monday nights at 10/9c on TLC!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com