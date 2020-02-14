LINKS Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Hennessy Carolina twerks, Natalie Portman’s dress…

CELEBITCHY – The new Batman movie won’t be out for awhile, but director Matt Reeves gave us our first look at Robert Pattinson’s Batman by sharing Pattinson’s in-costume camera test on social media. I’m not opposed, but also full disclosure that my first thought upon seeing it was “How tall is Robert Pattinson, anyway?”
THE BLAST – Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina is channeling a little of the stuff that put her big sister on the path to superstardom. Hennessy’s most recent twerking video is racking up views, likes, and general attention befitting a much bigger star — plus she’s got some legit skills
LAINEY GOSSIP – Natalie Portman’s Oscars dress is still getting plenty of attention due to what some are calling Portman’s semi-hypocrisy when you compare the names of the female directors emblazoned upon it against those of the directors with whom Portman has actually worked. In other news, Natalie Portman’s next project will have a female director
THE BLEMISH – Snoop is sorry he came on a little strong in his response to Gayle King bringing up Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape case in her interview with Lisa Leslie last week. Lest you missed this story, by “came on a little strong” I mean “made thinly veiled threats against King’s life”
THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Mama June isn’t getting paid for the new season of From Not To Hot because she’s not “an active participant in the new season.” Based on interviews with other cast members & some of the production, it sounds like she’s going to be Josh Duggar during the first season of Counting On
GO FUG YOURSELF – Lela Rose basically created a pop-up flower shop to have the right venue for debuting her new clothes and good lord does it ever work
VOX – Women are known tampon horders; the unused tampon resale market is more lucrative than ever. No one disputes this
JEZEBEL – “The 30 participants, all of whom seem to be very, very interested in the notion of finding their forever person and willing to do so on television, lock themselves in pods and speak to their prospective future life partner through a wall. After 10 days of interacting with strangers, the couples in question have to decide whether or not they want to get engaged”
DLISTED – Corey Feldman’s documentary (my) TRUTH: The Rape of 2 Coreys — a movie about alleged Hollywood pedophiles that Feldman crowdsourced to get made and that he’s been talking about making for nearly a decade — now has a trailer
REALITY TEA – Kenya Moore thinks NeNe Leakes “is not impactful at all” on RHOA and further says the network is phasing NeNe out entirely in favor of new blood
(Photo credit: Robert Pattinson’s Batman via Twitter)
John Sharp is Starcasm’s chief editorial correspondent-at-large. Tips: E-mail john@starcasm.net or Twitter @john_starcasm.