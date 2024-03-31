RIP Lee Siegfried, Crazy Cabbie from The Howard Stern Show, radio DJ dead at 55

Lee Siegfried, known by fans as Crazy Cabbie, has passed away. Siegfried was a popular radio DJ and frequent guest on The Howard Stern Show.
Lee Siegfried
Lee Siegfried, known by fans as Crazy Cabbie, has passed away at the age of 55. Siegfried (born Lee Anthony Mroszak on December 11, 1968), was a radio DJ originally from Minnesota. He had been suffering from an intense illness which had left him paralyzed in recent years.
Cane Peterson, fellow disc jockey, Minnesotan and friend of the diseased, kept fans updated as things turned dire for the star. In a post from just 1 day ago he writes:
Hey radio friends and fans of Crazy Cabbie (Lee Siegfried)…I just got a text from his girlfriend. He isn’t doing well. They took him to the hospital on March 17th, and he just hasn’t rebounded. They’ve made the decision to proceed with hospice. He’s awake, but not alert. Lexi says she has not left his side, and he is very much loved. Please lets all pray for a miracle.
In 2020, it was reported that the radio DJ suffered from GBS-CIPD, a rare nerve disorder that can result in paralysis.
Crazy Cabbie
Crazy Cabbie broadcast on New York City’s 92.3 K-Rock and is a former regular guest on The Howard Stern Show. Back in the Twin Cities he was a part of the infamous KQ92 morning show.
According to his Wikipedia:
Mroszak began his radio career as a frequent caller known as “Cabbie” on The Andy Savage Show, airing on Minneapolis’ 93.7 The Edge. When Howard Stern’s show came to town, Mroszak moved to the KQRS Morning Show, the highest-rated morning drive show in Minneapolis.
R.I.P Crazy Cabbie from @sternshow pic.twitter.com/UWjGjmiYOn
— JMooski (@SternFBSuperfan) March 31, 2024
Fans react to Crazy Cabbies passing
I believe he had some kind of rare nerve disorder but I don’t know if that’s the cause.
— Shellie 🇺🇦Ⓥ (@shellie0211) March 31, 2024
Sad day in history, I have just been informed, at 7:08 pm, last night ,Crazy Cabbie past away, Prayer go out.
— Joey. C (@TheGoat1421) March 31, 2024
Lee Siegfried has left the planet. #CrazyCabbie from the classic days of the Howard Stern @HowardStern Show passed away at 7:08 last night after suffering from severe illnesses that had left him paralyzed over the last few years.
I knew Lee personally. He was a fierce patriot… pic.twitter.com/KvQdhfYdL4
— The Kitchen Stink (@TheKitchenStink) March 31, 2024
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com