Rick Harrison Calls Out Son Corey’s GoFundMe: ‘I Paid All His Medical Bills’

A GoFundMe campaign for Corey Harrison raised eyebrows among fans, but according to his father, Rick Harrison, the fundraiser shouldn’t have been necessary. The Pawn Stars star says he had already covered Corey’s medical bills after the reality TV personality was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash.

Corey Harrison, 42, was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in Tulum, Mexico, earlier this year. The crash left him with 11 fractured ribs, a punctured lung, a concussion, and internal bleeding, requiring multiple surgeries and more than a month of hospitalization.

A GoFundMe campaign created by Corey’s friend Aron Chambers sought to raise funds to cover more than $100,000 in medical expenses and recovery costs. The fundraiser explained that Harrison had exhausted his savings and that friends had even maxed out credit cards to help cover emergency treatment.

But Rick Harrison says the fundraiser doesn’t reflect the full story.

“As far as I know, I paid all of Corey’s medical bills long before he put the GoFundMe out,” Rick said when asked about the campaign.

The Pawn Stars patriarch also made it clear that while he helped his son financially, he believes Corey is responsible for his own situation.

“He is a grown man in his 40s and is responsible for how he handles his finances,” Rick added.

Rick also suggested there was no formal agreement for Corey to repay him.

“It’s always nice to be paid back, but there is no repayment schedule in place,” he said.

Corey, however, has described the situation slightly differently. Speaking about the crash and its aftermath, he said his father did help with the bills but insisted he intends to repay him.

“I love my dad to death, but he doesn’t give me s***. My dad’s made me work for everything my whole life,” Corey said.

He added that the relationship between the two has always involved tough financial expectations.

“If he decided I don’t have to pay him back the money, then happy birthday to me,” Corey joked. “But based on our personal and business relationship, I don’t see how that’s possible.”

Despite the disagreement about the fundraiser, Corey made it clear he has no conflict with his father.

“I love my father very much. He’s always been there for me, and I don’t have a problem with him at all,” he said.

The GoFundMe page itself says Harrison’s condition after the crash was critical, explaining that at one point he feared he might not survive the ordeal.

In a moment described by friends during his hospitalization, Corey reportedly told them, “I’m just going to die out here. I don’t have the money to keep paying these people.”

Corey ultimately spent 32 days in hospitals in Mexico, including a transfer to a more affordable facility where surgeons drained nearly three liters of blood from his chest cavity and performed multiple procedures.

Now recovering, the longtime reality star still faces ongoing medical care and financial pressure while he heals.

According to the fundraiser’s organizer, the goal of the campaign is to help Harrison cover continued treatment, medication, and travel expenses needed for his recovery.

📸StarMaxWorldwide