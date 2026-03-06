Katie Bates’ Husband Says He Is “Desperately Fighting” for Their Marriage After Affair

Bringing Up Bates‘ Katie Bates and her husband Travis Clark are navigating a difficult period in their marriage after Clark admitted to having an affair earlier this year soon after Katie announced her third pregnancy loss. Nearly two months after the confession, Clark says he is working hard to repair the damage and save his family.

Clark publicly revealed his infidelity in January 2026 through an Instagram Stories post, acknowledging that he had been unfaithful and had “repeatedly” broken his wife’s trust. He accepted full responsibility, writing that there was “no excuse” for his behavior and expressing deep regret for the pain he caused Bates.

The revelation came at an already heartbreaking moment for the couple. Just one day earlier, Bates had shared that she had suffered a pregnancy loss. The timing of the announcement added another emotional layer to an already painful situation for the family.

Bates and Clark, who married in December 2021, share two children together: daughter Hailey James, born in February 2023, and son Harvey Gray, born in September 2024.

In a new Instagram message on March 4, 2026 Clark reflected on the past several months and described the work he has been doing since admitting the affair.

He wrote that the experience has been “humbling,” explaining that he has been attending therapy and focusing on personal growth. Clark also acknowledged the shame and disappointment he feels over his actions.

“I’ve been sitting in what I did for a couple months now, and I feel so much inside but it’s hard to find the right words. At the end of last year I made decisions I deeply regret. I’m disappointed, ashamed, and honestly disgusted with myself. The last couple months have been humbling. A lot of hard work, therapy, time with God… I know I’m not owed anything, but I am desperately fighting for my wife and my family every single day. Thank you to everyone who has prayed for our family ❤️‍🩹”

In his post, he said he understands that forgiveness is not guaranteed but emphasized his commitment to repairing the relationship. Clark stated that he is “desperately fighting for my wife and my family every single day.”

Katie addressed the situation publicly shortly after Clark’s confession, saying that her marriage had been “deeply hurt” and her trust broken. She explained that she was taking things one day at a time while prioritizing her children and her own healing.

She also revealed that the couple is seeking counseling together and individually as they determine the best path forward for their family. Bates said decisions about their future will be made slowly and carefully with their children’s well-being in mind.

In February, she shared that she had enrolled in an intensive therapy program to help process the emotional toll of both the affair and the pregnancy loss. Some days, she admitted, have been particularly difficult, though she continues to lean on support from loved ones and her faith.