BRINGING UP BATES Engaged couple Jackson and Emerson denounce Target for supporting the LGBTIQA+

Jackson Bates from Bringing Up Bates and his fiancé Emerson are cancelling their registry and denouncing Target for supporting the LGBTIQA+ community.
Bringing Up Bates
Bringing Up Bates is a reality television series that followed the Bates family from 2015-2021. Similar to the Duggar family from 19 Kids and Counting, the Bates are conservative Christians with 19 kids.
Lead by Kelly and Gil Bates, the Quiverfull family support the Institute of Basic Life Principles, some would argue even MORE than the Duggars. Gil Bates currently serves on their Board of Directors.
The religion these fundies follow is about to be exposed in an Amazon Prime documentary called Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Secrets Exposed.
Jackson and Emerson
Jackson Bates, 21, is 12th in line in the Bates family. He is currently engaged to Emerson Wells, age 20.
The young couple is currently preparing for their upcoming nuptials, though it appears they’ve hit somewhat of a roadblock.
Originally registering for gifts with the popular chain store Target, the conservative Christians are taking a step back from the retailer – and turns out, they are NOT going quietly.
The Bates denounce Target’s support of the LGBTIQA+
In a recent post on Instagram, Jackson and Emerson (who share an account) gave a longwinded explanation as to why they are no longer participating in a wedding registry with Target.
Accompanying this photo, the couple posted the following – with the comments section now turned off:
Hey y’all!
Some of you might have noticed us posting in our stories about some of our wedding checklists. We’ve been so excited to share as we plan, and we recently shared that we had begun making our wedding registry, along with some of the other fun milestones that make the wedding day seem closer!
We had chosen to register at Target, but after seeing some of the choices they have recently made, we felt that we could no longer support their business. More than anything else, we want to stay true to our faith and our values. We are not posting this to condemn the choices of others or to suggest that others shouldn’t make their own decisions, but for us, this was a cause worthy to stand up for. So after much prayer, we decided to cancel our registry with Target, in hopes that the leaders of this company will reconsider some of the decisions they are making. As other Christians around the nation are choosing to shop elsewhere, maybe these examples and testimonies will encourage others to also choose to support businesses that are committed to the principles that have made our nation great. May God give each of us wisdom to follow Him in these coming days.
It is interesting to note that one of the “likes” on this post is from none other than Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth, new mother of a son named after guns.
We are sad to hear that the Bates are coming out strongly against the LGBTIQA+ community and wish to make it known that these are NOT the views of Starcasm and its affiliates.
