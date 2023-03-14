RETURN TO AMISH Danny and Maureen Byler’s daughter turns 1

Happy belated birthday to the daughter of Return To Amish stars Maureen Byler and Danny Byler!
Emily Lynn Byler turned one year old on February 16. Proud pop Danny shared a photo of little Emily the day after she was born and revealed that she weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 21 inches at birth. Emily arrived at 6:40PM.
Mom Maureen shared an update when Emily turned two months in April of 2022. “Our precious little girl ♥️ We love you 😍 #2months old,” Emily captioned the Instagram gallery below:
Danny and Maureen Byler are the second Return To Amish couple to welcome a child after the conclusion of Season 6. Rosanna Miller gave birth to daughter Clara Rose in March of 2022, her first child with co-star Johnny Detweiler.
Are Maureen and Danny still together? Still Amish?
In a rare occurrence for returning stars of Return To Amish, Maureen and Danny have all but vanished from social media. For both of them, their most recent Instagram posts are the ones referenced above about their newborn daughter.
That being said, there is very little doubt that neither of the two have gone back to being Amish. As we reported in our initial profile post about Maureen Byler, she looks to have left the Amish well before her first appearance on Return To Amish.
From that article:
As far as Maureen’s timeline, her social media posts date back to December of 2017. She has clearly left the Amish by that point, as evidenced by her clothes and the fact that she is posting photos of herself on Facebook at all — right? There’s a photo of Maureen and Rosanna together posted in January of 2018, so it’s pretty clear they were friends at this time.
Maureen shared this very vague update on her life on Instagram in May of 2021:
I haven’t been texting back to the ppl that have been asking many questions. But I live a very simple and peaceful life! I work 5 days a week,Danny and I will often go fishing on the weekends,something we both enjoy very much! We love hanging out with our families and friends ❤️
Unfortunately, given Maureen and Danny’s absence from social media, we’re unable to tell if they are still a couple. Even if they are together on Return To Amish Season 7, that doesn’t tell us too much because they filmed the Florida scenes in the summer of 2021, which was well over a year ago.
We will certainly keep looking and will update if we find out anything definitive about the couple’s current relationship status! Meanwhile, be sure to tune in for new episodes of Return To Amish airing Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.
