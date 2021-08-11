Dorit Kemsley seemingly has no end of hot-off-the-runway or rare vintage finds to stun her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars. Of course she has her own swimwear line, and is a Real Housewife, but the lush life she lives with husband PK Kemsley is also reliant on his income as well. What does PK Kemsley do for a living?
PK wears a lot of hats. The 53-year-old businessman is a property developer, Chairman of the New York Cosmos, and is a celebrity talent manager. He and Dorit own talent agency Nixxi Entertainment that represents Boy George, who actually lives in their house in Encino, CA. PK is also a former Vice-Chairman of Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur.
Below is a photo of Nixxi Entertainment client Boy George posing with Kyle Richards.
PK Kemsley is also in business with Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky. This April PK and Mauricio announced that they will be opening up a branch of their real estate business The Agency in the UK, and will also film a reality series together.
PK got his start in business at the age of 15, when he met retail mogul Mike Ashley while working at John Paul Menswear. At 17 he became a property surveyor, and in his 20s he was a real estate agent. He also started working for his old friend Paul Ashley, and helped him expand his sport goods store Sports Direct.
Celebrity Net Worth estimates PK is worth $50 million. PK and Dorit’s Encino mansion is currently on sale for $7.9 million. It was listed last year for $9.5 million, but didn’t sell even after slashing the price to $7.9. The couple orignally purchased the mansion in 2019 for $6.5 million. The property is 9,000-square-foot and has features 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms