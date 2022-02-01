RHONJ Comedian Andrea Lopez does a perfect Teresa Giudice impression

February 1, 2022 Andrea Lopez, Joe Gorga, Real Housewives, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice

Andrea Lopez Teresa Giudice

Comedian Andrea Lopez’s satire of RNONJ’s Teresa Giudice on TikTok is not only a dead-on impression, it’s also spiced up with a layer of sharp wit that will have you rolling. Her impression hones in on the charm of Teresa without stopping to meanness, so it’s a joy to watch.

One of her latest vignettes @andrealopezcomedy on TikTok features “Teresa” at the beach. It captures the nuance of Teresa’s vocal patterns and mannerisms but also celebrates Teresa’s joy for life. It also makes you realize Teresa had a little of Linda Belcher somewhere inside of her.

@andrealopezcomedy

A TINY BUCKET!!! #rhonj #teresagiudice #impressions

♬ original sound – Andrealopezcomedy

Of course, with her gift, Andrea had to grace up with a performance of “Sprinkle Cookies.”

@andrealopezcomedy

It’s Sprinkle Cookie SZN 🎄 #teresagiudice #sprinklecookies #melissagorga #joegoega #rhonj #newjersey #italian

♬ original sound – Brad Goreski

Teresa in the sky:

@andrealopezcomedy

Luis LOOK! We’re in the sky!! #teresagiudice my fav is back!!

♬ original sound – Andrealopezcomedy

Teresa as Met Gala fashion police

@andrealopezcomedy

Teresa G Hot Takes #MetGala2021 #teresagiudice #rhon @Met Gala 2021

♬ original sound – Andrealopezcomedy

Teresa as Red Carpet Fashion police

@andrealopezcomedy

WE HAVE A NEW RED CARPET HOST #FashionPolice #TeresaGiudice Do we do a Part 2!?? #impressions

♬ original sound – Andrealopezcomedy

Andrea does such a good impression that people actually think her audio is Teresa!

@andrealopezcomedy

The fact that my friend pulled over on Sunset BLVD for this video of Tre & Luis 💕Can’t believe she saw them!!Teresa was so nice #rhonj #teresagiudice

♬ original sound – Andrealopezcomedy

Andrea sat down with her “brother,” the real Joe Gorga when he did Improv in Chicago last year. He was a good sport.

@andrealopezcomedy

Sold Out Show at Chicago Improv and TRE IS SO EXCITED for Bro @joeygorga #rhonj #teresagiudice #joegorga

♬ original sound – Andrealopezcomedy




