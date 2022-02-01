Comedian Andrea Lopez’s satire of RNONJ’s Teresa Giudice on TikTok is not only a dead-on impression, it’s also spiced up with a layer of sharp wit that will have you rolling. Her impression hones in on the charm of Teresa without stopping to meanness, so it’s a joy to watch.
One of her latest vignettes @andrealopezcomedy on TikTok features “Teresa” at the beach. It captures the nuance of Teresa’s vocal patterns and mannerisms but also celebrates Teresa’s joy for life. It also makes you realize Teresa had a little of Linda Belcher somewhere inside of her.
@andrealopezcomedy
A TINY BUCKET!!! #rhonj #teresagiudice #impressions
Of course, with her gift, Andrea had to grace up with a performance of “Sprinkle Cookies.”
@andrealopezcomedy
It’s Sprinkle Cookie SZN 🎄 #teresagiudice #sprinklecookies #melissagorga #joegoega #rhonj #newjersey #italian
Teresa in the sky:
@andrealopezcomedy
Luis LOOK! We’re in the sky!! #teresagiudice my fav is back!!
Teresa as Met Gala fashion police
@andrealopezcomedy
Teresa G Hot Takes #MetGala2021 #teresagiudice #rhon @Met Gala 2021
Teresa as Red Carpet Fashion police
@andrealopezcomedy
WE HAVE A NEW RED CARPET HOST #FashionPolice #TeresaGiudice Do we do a Part 2!?? #impressions
Andrea does such a good impression that people actually think her audio is Teresa!
@andrealopezcomedy
The fact that my friend pulled over on Sunset BLVD for this video of Tre & Luis 💕Can’t believe she saw them!!Teresa was so nice #rhonj #teresagiudice
Andrea sat down with her “brother,” the real Joe Gorga when he did Improv in Chicago last year. He was a good sport.
@andrealopezcomedy
Sold Out Show at Chicago Improv and TRE IS SO EXCITED for Bro @joeygorga #rhonj #teresagiudice #joegorga