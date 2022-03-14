Congratulations are in order for Return To Amish star Rosanna Miller! The 20-year-old reality star welcomed her first child, a daughter, with boyfriend Johnny Detweiler this week!
Rosanna shared the news with her Instagram followers on Thursday. She posted a photo of her newborn daughter in her stories and wrote, “Baby girl is finally here.”
Rosanna shared another Instagram story with her daughter on Friday, this time writing “Hello” and “So precious.” Here are screen caps of both of the story posts:
Earlier today, Rosanna shared a gallery of photos and revealed that her daughter’s name is Clara Rose Detweiler. Clara weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19.5 inches at birth. (Rosanna’s account is private, so I am unable to embed the gallery here.)
It’s still unclear what Clara’s exact birthday is, although March 10 is probably a great guess. If that’s the case, then Clara managed to arrive on her exact due date!
Rosanna announced her pregnancy back in late July, and revealed she was pregnant with a girl in late October. She’s been sharing baby bump photos and updates throughout her pregnancy.
During one question and answer session on Instagram, Rosanna was asked if there was going to be another season of Return To Amish. “Yeah there should be one coming out soon,” Rosanna replied.
Rosanna didn’t clarify whether or not she would be featured in the new season of Return To Amish.
It’s unclear how long Rosanna and Johnny have been together. There are online photos of the two of them together going as far back as February of 2021. There is no indication that they are married.
Fans of the show will recall that Rosanna seemed reluctant to embrace the “English” life. After filming in early summer of 2020, Rosanna seemed to have no more issues leaving the Amish life behind!
She has shared numerous photos wearing some rather revealing English clothes, and even images drinking beer and smoking what appears to be a rather large joint. Marijuana has been decriminalized in some of Pennsylvania’s larger cities, but it’s still illegal in the state.
Also, Rosanna is still just 20 years old, so drinking alcohol could also get her into a bit of trouble. Actually, it has! Rosanna was cited for being a minor purchasing alcohol in August of 2020. She pleaded guilty and was fined just over $330.
According to court documents, Johnny made the first payment on Rosanna’s court debts in January of 2021. I assume that means they were together then? Rosanna’s remaining debts have been paid off.
Meanwhile, Johnny has accumulated a series of citations and tickets over the past few years. It appears as though he has a serious problem remembering to register his vehicle. The result has been a hefty amount of fees and fines. Hopefully he will clear all that up and free up those funds for diapers and other baby needs.
Congratulations again to Rosanna and Johnny! Perhaps we will be seeing their relationship and pregnancy story on TLC soon? Stay tuned!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com