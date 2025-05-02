Floribama Shore Kirk Medas in ICU with necrotizing pancreatitis

Floribama Shore star Kirk Medas has been in the Intensive Care Unit for over two weeks battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis.

Kirk’s Floribama Shore co-stars Nilsa Prowant and Aimee Hall shared the troubling news on social media earlier today along with a link to a GoFundMe set up by Kirk’s mother.

“Our friend Kirk has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis,” Aimee wrote on Instagram. “He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious.”

Aimee reveals Nilsa has been visiting Kirk, and Nilsa described seeing her friend in the ICU as “one of the hardest things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“I got a call and Kirk, my castmate from Floribama Shore, he’s been in the ICU since two Fridays ago,” Nilsa said in an Instagram video posted earlier today.

“He’s gonna have a long road to recovery,” Nilsa continued, “so his mom asked me to share this video because she did start a GoFundMe page for him and his medical bills and for his rehabilitation for after he gets out of the ICU. And everything that gets donated to the GoFundMe is going directly towards his medical bills and his recovery.”

More from Nilsa’s emotional video:

I did fly down there and see him. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever seen in my life because you guys know how close me and Kirk are. He’s been there for me for the past eight years of my life. He was there for me when I had Gray, my baby shower, my wedding. He walked my mom down the aisle. I love Kirk so much and I love his family so much and his — I just — I flew down there because I would have wanted someone to do the same for me if it was my son.

In addition to the GoFundMe, Nilsa will also be donating all of the proceeds from her Instagram post to help with Kirk’s medical bills. Here is her video:

Here is Aimee Hall’s Instagram gallery post about Kirk:

FLORIBAMA SHORE KIRK MEDAS GOFUNDME

The GoFundMe set up for Kirk Medas by his mother has a $50,000 goal, and people have already donated more than $8,000 at the time of this article.

Here is the description from the GoFundMe:

Kirk Medas is in the ICU fighting necrotizing pancreatitis. He is sedated and this could take some time to heal. We are praying that he has a full recovery but this process could take some time. The donation will help for medical bills and rehab. He has no medical insurance so your donations will be greatly appreciated. Please continue to uplift Kirk in your prayers. Thank you again from the Medas Family.

