On tonight’s episode of Welcome to Plathville Olivia Plath reveals more details about why she has such strong boundaries with her mother-in-law Kim Plath. In short, she feels used by Kim, but there’s a lot more to that story (which you can read about by clicking this link.) One of the reasons Olivia feels used by Kim is because Olivia says Kim was using Ethan’s credit cards when he was 20 years old and locked him out of his account.
“I will never forget marrying a 20-year-old man who his mom was using his credit card and buying things for herself and not paying him back,” Olivia said. She said Ethan said he didn’t know the password to the computer or to his account, so he couldn’t stop Kim from using his credit card. Olivia said there were many more of these “WTF moments.”
Olivia said that the first time Kim and Olivia had a blow-out was when Olivia changed his password and refused to give it to Kim when she asked. She said Kim yelled slammed the door on Olivia when she asked to meet Olivia in town. She said after that, Kim told her she had the devil in her.
“Being wanted by someone doesn’t mean they love you,” Olivia says. “They can want you because you meet their needs, not because they want to meet yours.”