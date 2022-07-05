Paul Staehle’s son Pierre Staehle returned to state custody

The oldest son of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple Paul Staehle and Karine Staehle has reportedly been returned to authorities in Kentucky after being reported missing.
Sarah Howes from RealiTea Squad spoke with Louisville Metro Police earlier today and they were able to confirm to her that “Pierre Staehle was returned to state custody.”
Custody of 3-year-old Pierre Staehle was granted to Child Protective Services in early June, but Paul took Pierre out of state. Pierre was last seen in Kentucky by someone other than Paul on June 8. Custody of the couple’s other son, 16-month-old Ethan, was also reportedly granted to CPS. Ethan is believed to have been in CPS custody since early June.
There are reliable reports online that Pierre was handed over to Paul’s mother, Mary Staehle. It is believed that Pierre was then taken from Mary and placed in the custody of CPS.
Karine shared a series of Instagram stories on Monday with the positive news about Pierre’s return. “Hello everyone, how are you today?” Karine began her message in English. “I have good news for you today — Pierre is good and safe now.” Karine thanked everyone for their support and apologized for not being able to provide more information.
Reports of Pierre being missing surfaced online over the weekend, sparked by a National Center For Missing and Exploited Children page for Pierre. Numerous media outlets and bloggers spoke with Paul directly, but he provided inconsistent information about Pierre’s whereabouts.
Paul has continued making misleading posts on social media over the past 48 hours, including a brief video recorded in front of the Duck, North Carolina police and fire department. (Duck is located on North Carolina’s outer banks.) It’s unclear when the video was shot. Paul’s current location is also unknown.
The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children page about Pierre being missing was deleted within the last 24 hours.
UPDATE – Paul spoke with TMZ again and provided additional details that may or may not be true. Paul tells the site that “he drove back to the Louisville area on Saturday with Pierre, and the two met with Paul’s parents at a park. Paul said he turned Pierre over to his parents because he didn’t want to deal with all the drama involving Child Protective Services.”
Paul insists he didn’t kidnap Pierre, he merely took his son “on a long work trip.” Paul says that his parents contacted CPS, “who picked up Pierre and reunited him with 1-year-old Ethan at a foster home.”
#90DayFiance Watch 4 disturbing videos uploaded to Instagram on June 6 featuring Karine Staehle and her son Pierre. One clip shows a bite mark on Karine's arm allegedly caused by Paul, another appears to show Pierre crying while shut in a tiny room. https://t.co/QWWOdo6Hxp pic.twitter.com/AMfIPxqXyi
— Starcasm (@starcasm) July 4, 2022
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com