The wedding during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show was real!

The halftime performance, a joyful celebration of Latin American culture, featured the legal nuptials of a couple who invited Bad Bunny to their wedding.

According to Bad Bunny’s public relations team, they received an invitation to be a part of the halftime show. Bad Bunny was a witness to the wedding and signed their marriage certificate. The couple’s names have not been revealed.

After the couple was seen in front of an officiant during the performance, the wedding crowd opened up to reveal Lady Gaga singing a version of “Die With a Smile.” The scene evoked a wedding reception, complete with cake and a child asleep on chairs in the corner.