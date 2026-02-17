TEEN MOM Tyler Baltierra’s sister Amber Baltierra arrested for drug possession, trespassing

The sister of Teen Mom star Tyler Baltierra was arrested again last month in Texas — her fifth booking in just over a year.

According to jail records, 38-year-old Amber was booked on February 10 in Williamson County. She was charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous drug. She was also charged with misdemeanor trespassing from an outstanding warrant in Travis County.

The warrant stems from an incident in August of 2025. Amber was caught entering a pet spa she used to work at after hours by another worker staying after hours. Police were called, but Amber didn’t stick around until they arrived.

According to the warrant, “This same business was recently burglarized on 8/2/2025 by unknown person, and a large number of grooming supplies were stolen, so [the other employee] has been staying late making additional repairs and installing cameras.”

Amber bonded out on February 12.

AMBER BALTIERRA ARREST HISTORY

According to Texas jail records, Amber Baltierra has been booked five times since February of 2025. Her previous arrest was more than six years ago.

Starcasm has compiled a timeline of Amber Baltierra’s bookings since November of 2019.

NOVEMBER, 2019 – Amber Baltierra is arrested for assault after getting into an altercation with her ex. It appeared the couple might be heading for a reconciliation, but when Amber showed up early at his house she saw another woman leaving. When Amber’s ex arrived, things escalated.

Amber was sentenced to probation and community service, but she had multiple probation violations. (See below.)

February, 2025 – Amber is booked on a probation violation stemming from her assault arrest and her bond is increased.

May, 2025 – Amber’s probation is revoked again.

July, 2025 – Amber is sentenced to 16 days in jail from the 2019 assault conviction. She is credited with 4 days time served.

November, 2025 – Amber Baltierra is arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Travis County, Texas. The charge was allegedly after Amber attacked her husband since 2021, Jason Williams. Court records indicate that charge has been dropped.

February, 2026 – Amber is arrested for possession of a dangerous drug (two counts) and an outstanding warrant for trespassing.

Amber Baltierra appeared frequently on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG. She relocated to central Texas to attend rehab in 2018 and appeared to be doing well.

From The Ashley’s Reality Roundup:

Amber is the mother of two children (both of whom have appeared on ‘Teen Mom’ over the years). However, she does not have custody of either child currently. In February 2022, she legally gave up her rights to custody of her teen son and placed him with friends, according to The Sun. Her daughter reportedly lives with Tyler and Catelynn; however the couple has never publicly confirmed that.

