Joseph Duggar’s motion for unsupervised visits with minor kids denied

A Florida judge denied two motions by Joseph Duggar today, including his attempt to get unsupervised visits with his children.

As part of Joseph Duggar’s bond stipulations stemming from his molestation arrest earlier this year, he is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with any minor children — including the four children he shares with wife Kendra Duggar.

“The continued No Contact Order prohibiting Unsupervised Contact of Minors Under the Age of 18 is creating a hardship for the family unit, as the Defendant has been unable to communicate with his own biological children since the First Appearance on March 31, 2026,” the motion argued.

Joseph Duggar is also not allowed to be within 500 feet of the address of the alleged victim. However, the alleged victim’s family has reportedly moved from the address listed, and Joseph Duggar owns multiple properties within 500 feet of the address.

“The continued No Contact Order in its present form is causing issues with the Defendant being able to maintain the properties listed herein,” Joseph’s motion to amend stated.

JUDGE DENIES JOSEPH DUGGARS MOTIONS

In a hearing on June 16, the Bay County judge overseeing Joseph Duggar’s case denied both of his motions.

Court documents obtained by Starcasm reveal do not provide much information beyond the denials. In regards to being with his children, Joseph is still allowed to have supervised visits.

In regards to the properties owned by Joseph Duggar located within 500 feet of where the alleged molestation victim used to live, the ruling states that Joseph “may have employee or agent maintain property.”

It could be that Joseph Duggar’s lack of access to one of the properties may soon be moot. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports that Joseph and Kendra Duggar are selling the house that Kendra’s parents used to live in. Paul and Christina Caldwell were evicted shortly after Joseph’s arrest in March.

It’s unclear if this property is one of those in close proximity to the former address of the victim.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com