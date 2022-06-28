Seeking Sister Wife couple Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield seem to be doing quite well financially. The polygamous divorcees are building a large custom home for themselves, taking numerous trips so Garrick can potentially have sex, and even discouraging their potential sister wife Lea from working long hours. So, what does Garrick Merrifield do for work?
Garrick is the President and registered agent for Merrifield’s Custom Builders, Inc. The business was officially incorporated in Buena Vista, Colorado in January of 2017.
The Merrifield’s Custom Builders website lists some of the services they are able to provide. They can do home foundations, custom landscaping, custom remodels and custom homes. Sample photos on the website showcase a lot of landscaping with stone and rocks, some decking and steps, and some home interior shots.
If you check out the Merrifield’s Custom Builders Instagram page, it is mostly photos of home construction. However, a lot of the home construction photos featured on the Instagram page are actually the house that Dannielle and Garrick are building for themselves.
Here’s one example of a Merrifield’s Custom Builders project that isn’t the Merrifield house:
According to land records, the property featured often on the Instagram page and on the show belongs to Dannielle, Garrick, and Dannielle’s dad, Scott.
I decided to search construction permits in the Merrifields’ county to see how many projects turned up for the family business. The search only turned up seven results for permits issued to Merrifield’s Custom Builders, four of which are for their own house.
In July of 2018, MCB got a permit for some plumbing work at a residential home. Four months later they got a permit to build a barn/garage. And in May of 2020 they got a permit to do what appears to be some foundation work for a local bank.
As previously mentioned, the rest of the permits are for the Merrifield’s new home. The property also has several permits issued to “owner” as opposed to Merrifield’s Custom Builders. (I will remind you that these are just the permits filed in the Merrifields’ home county.)
I don’t know a lot about the construction business, so I don’t have any idea how profitable it is to contract your own business to build your house. It doesn’t seem like it would be that substantial unless they plan to sell the house soon after completion?
I don’t know if the Merrifields had a lot of money to start their business with, but I do know that they didn’t have much just a few years ago. The couple declared Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2014 with liabilities (debts) totaling over $150,000 at the time. Roughly $114,000 of that was student loans. They stated in the filing that they owned no property or vehicles.
At the time of their bankruptcy in 2014, Dannielle was working as a server at a Wisconsin resort. Garrick listed himself as being self-employed for ten years. He indicates that he did heating and cooling work. Dannielle’s income in the year prior to the bankruptcy was 70% higher than Garrick’s.
Is Dannielle and Garrick’s house finished?
If you’re curious about the progress of the Merrifield’s new house, it looks to be pretty close to finished. The property passed its final inspection on December 16 of last year, and the Merrifields received a certificate of occupancy on January 3.
They did fail a final electrical inspection on November 23 with no follow up inspection listed. I do not know if that would be covered in the final inspection or if they still need to pass a final electrical inspection.
According to land records, the Merrifields’ house is 4,316 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. That seems like plenty of room for plenty more sister wives!
I should mention that Garrick started another company called The More The Merrifield’s in November of last year. He also filed for a trademark under the same name. Here is an excerpt from the trademark filing:
A detailed description of the goods or services in connection with which the trademark is used is:
Our family (The Merrifield’s) are on a reality TV show and would like to trademark our business name to use in future projects in the entertainment industry.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com