90 DAY FIANCÉ Elizabeth’s dad Chuck Potthast passed away Nov 9

ByAsa Hawks

Charles Chuck Potthast died on November 9, 2025 at the age of 64

90 Day Fiancé star Charles “Chuck” Potthast passed away on November 9 at the age of 64.

Chuck’s daughter Elizabeth Potthast Castravet shared the sad news with her followers on Instagram earlier today.

“Two weeks ago, tragedy struck our family and it has left us completely shattered,” Elizabeth wrote. “My sweet, loving, and caring dad went to heaven. We’re trying to figure out how to navigate our lives and move forward without him. Please respect our privacy during this extremely difficult time.”

Elizabeth’s sister Becky Potthast Lichtwerch also posted about Chuck’s passing.

“Two weeks ago on this day my world became distorted into a place I don’t understand,” she captioned a photo of herself and her dad. “My father Chuck went home to be with The Lord. The pain is still more than I can bare so this is all I can write.”

Chuck had been struggling with medical issues recently, including a hernia surgery in September addressing complications from his previous cancer operations.

Our thoughts are with the Potthast family, as well as Chuck’s many friends and fans. 🙏

Below are Elizabeth’s and Becky’s posts. We will update this post if the family provides any additional information.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

