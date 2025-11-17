|

GYPSY SISTERS Nettie Stanley’s daughter Dallas Williams arrested for child neglect

ByAsa Hawks

Gypsy Sisters Dallas Williams arrest 2025

Gypsy Sisters star Mellie Stanley was arrested for harassment earlier this month. There were early unconfirmed reports online that her arrest stemmed from a disagreement with her niece, Dallas Williams. Mellie denied those reports.

Less than two weeks later and it’s Dallas who finds herself behind bars in the same jail Mellie was in.

Gypsy Sisters Nettie Stanley's daughter Dallas Williams arrested

GYPSY SISTERS DALLAS WILLIAMS ARRESTED


According to jail records, Dallas Nichole Williams was arrested in West Virginia on Saturday, November 15. She was booked just before 11 AM on 5 felony counts of child neglect resulting in injury.

Dallas posted her $10,000 bond and was released on Sunday, November 16.

Court records indicate the complaint was filed and a warrant was issued for Dallas’s arrest on November 13. Court records also indicate the charges stem from an incident on or about September 17, 2025.

There are reports online that Dallas was involved in a car accident a couple months ago. On September 18, Dallas posted a TikTok video of her white Ford Mustang along with the caption: “Pray for healing, strength and understanding. I’m so lost. I’m Lost for words. I know everything is for a reason…”

The video of Dallas’s Mustang included audio of a man talking about his best friend. Dallas wrote the following words over top of the clip: “My heart shattered today.”

If there was an accident and there were multiple children involved, at least one of which with an injury, that could explain the five charges. Of course, it would require some sort of criminal neglect on Dallas’s part resulting in the crash and/or the injury(ies). And it would likely need to be a situation where they needed a couple months to investigate before filing criminal charges.

Starcasm will continue to look into Dallas’s case and share any relevant updates.

Nettie Stanley's daughter Dallas Williams on Gypsy Sisters

DALLAS WILLIAMS ON GYGPY SISTERS

Dallas Williams was featured prominently on the TLC reality series My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding and Gypsy Sisters. Dallas is Nettie Stanley’s oldest daughter, and she often found herself in the middle of the Stanley family drama.

Below is a clip from My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding in which the Romanichal Gypsy ladies go shopping in preparation for Dallas’s baby shower. Dallas was 16 years old, married, and six months pregnant at the time.

Dallas’s relationship with Jay took a couple bad turns, including Jay marrying Dallas’s cousin.

Dallas and Jay would eventually get back together, and their wedding was featured on TLC. Show producers caught viewers up to speed with Dallas and Jay’s relationship timeline at the time:

[Jay and Dallas] got together seven years ago. But, after their first child, Jay left Dallas and married her cousin, Annie.

During his marriage to Annie, Dallas gave birth to two more children, which Dallas claims are Jay’s.

Now Jay’s left Annie, and gone back to Dallas.

Below is an extended video of Dallas and Jay’s wedding, as aired in the UK:

From what Starcasm can gather, Dallas now has between 5 and 6 children. It appears she has custody of four kids.

