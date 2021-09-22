On September 11, 2021 friends Loyace Foreman III, Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, Jasmine Christine Sturm, and Matthew Isiah Pettus went out for a drink at the White Squirrel bar in St. Paul, Minnesota. The next day they were dead in a Wisconsin cornfield about 230 miles away. Their killer confessed to his own father by 5 a.m. that morning, but why did he do it?
When 38-year-old Antoine D. Suggs returned to his father’s St. Paul, Minnesota house in the early morning hours of September 12, he told his dad, 56-year-old Darren Lee McWright, that he had “snapped and killed a couple of people.” Witnesses saw Antoine D. Suggs at the White Squirrel Bar the night the four friends were murdered.
Two witnesses saw one of the victims, 30-year-old Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, with Antoine D. Suggs at the White Squirrel. One witness saw Nitosha buy Antoine a shot of tequila. Her aunt told police that Nitosha and Antoine had a “thing,’ and that Antoine would regularly fly in from his home in Scottsdale, Arizona to see her.
Their bodies were first discovered by a farmer in Dunn County, Wisconsin around 2:18 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021. There were six spent shell casings in the Mercedes-Benz SUV. Police in the area were confused about why they were there because they had no connections to the area.
Their murders were a complete mystery at first. Now, there are answers about how it happened, but why Antoine chose to open fire on these four people is still unknown. The police have not released a potential motive, but it could be linked to his relationship with Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley.
Police investigators used surveillance video, traffic cameras and blood splatter to trace his actions that morning to trace Antoine’s actions that morning. He had shot all four of them on Seventh Street in St. Paul, and then drove them to the cornfield in rural Dunn County, Wisconsin.
Antoine D Suggs turned himself in to the police in Arizona on Friday, September 17, 2021. He’s charged with four counts of second-degree murder in Minnesota, and charges of hiding a corpse in Wisconsin.
Antoine’s father Darren Lee McWright was arrested in connection with these murders on a warrant from Dunn County, Wisconsin. While he was in custody, Darren told police about the his son’s confession to him just a few hours after he committed the murders.
Antoine is the owner of a clothing store called Darnque Apparel in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Presley, 30, Matthew Pettus, 26, Loyace Foreman III, 35, and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, were found murdered inside the car in a field in Sheridan, rural Wisconsin, Sunday afternoon.
26-year-old Matthew Isiah Pettus and 30-year-old Jasmine Christine Sturm were half-siblings were worked as bartenders at Shamrocks Irish Bar and Grill in St. Paul, Minnesota. Jasmine was also a paralegal. 35-year-old Loyace Foreman III was Jasmine’s boyfriend. They were all hanging together at the bar because Jasmine was close friends with Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, who unfortunately had some type of relationship with Antoine D. Suggs.