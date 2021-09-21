INTERVENTION UPDATE Where is Katherine C. now?

When the Intervention audience met 28-year-old Katherine C. in 2017, she was deep in a multi-drug addiction that escalated after she’d been abducted and r***d. Where is Katherine now? Is she doing ok?
Katherine, who was living in her hometown of Syracuse, NY, says she felt “unbelievably sad, more sad than I’ve ever been . . . ever.” She saw herself as “ghost” of who she used to be. “I used to be a person once,” she says.
Growing up she felt a lot of pressure to be “perfect” in her Catholic family. Her family, however, is loving and supportive, perhaps too the point where it came to enable her destruction behavior. She was a very smart student, and her parents were very overprotective of her.
Katherine is her parents’ only child, and they see her as a “joy,” and see a lot of potential in her. They love her empathetic, compassionate, nature. They recognize that it’s now a miracle that she’s alive.
During a brief period sober, Katherine went to school to be a Phlebotomist, which is a lab technician who draws blood.
She felt different from other kids and spent a lot of time hiding in books instead of developing a social life. As she got into her preteen and teen years, she developed an eating disorder.
After she graduated from school, she went to college in NYC. She changed her name from Katherine to Katy, and found a new, outgoing life. She started partying more and having an active social life.
Katherine’s trauma
Katherine’s partying spiraled out of control after she was abducted and assaulted her sophomore year of college. She had wanted to stay out drinking a little longer than her friends one night. One her way walking back to her dorm alone, she was pulled into an SUV and r***d. She didn’t tell anyone or report the incident to the police.
Katherine doesn’t like to talk about this assault. Her drug abuse and her eating disorder worsened after her traumatic incident. By her junior year, she was expelled from school after drugs and paraphernalia was found in her dorm room.
While the show as filming, Katherine went missing
Katherine didn’t come home one day during filming after a 1 a.m. appointment with a john. Her parents were distressed, but they eventually received a called from her to pick her up at an apartment. She was sick from withdrawals from not getting her fix for the day. Her mom picked up her and then took her to get drugs.
Her parents listen to her take calls from johns, and notice that the kind of johns she’s working with are increasingly more dangerous and disturbing. It had become routine for Katherine to be abused and r***d by her johns, but still go back to them because she was so desperate for drug money.
Katherine C.’s intervention almost didn’t happen
When she goes on a “date” her parents wait for her to come home for dinner. She refused to come home that day because she thought there was an intervention. The producers asked her family if they told her about the intervention.
Usually when this happens, they shut down production. They decided not to this time because the parents were so enmeshed in the addiction and micromanaging everything, they would just return to the situation as it was.
They made a plan to go find her. The interventionist, Ken, asks them what they can do to give her an ultimatum. They asks her parents to tell her that they are going to walk away from her and not help her anymore if they don’t. He also asks the parents to go to Al-Anon meetings to get help fore themselves.
They arranged the intervention at her home, which is unusual for the show. Usually the interventions happen at a hotel or other third-party place. They walk in on her in the middle of smoking crack and doing an interview about how it feels.
Katherine is belligerent when she realizes the intervention is happening. She tells them that she knows “how close to death” she is, and tells them to call the police on her.
As her sister reads her letter, Katherine starts sobbing and telling her how embarrassed she has been to have her sister see her “like this.” Her parents then share their letters expressing their fears and deep emotions surrounding the dire situation Katherine is in.
Katherine points out that she can’t just “bounce back” from all the trauma she’s had and Ken lets her know that this is exactly what they’re going to address in rehab. Through tears, she agrees to go.
What happened after Katherine’s intervention?
Katherine was sent to The Santé Center for Healing in Argyle, Texas. Pepper Harper, the Residential Program Manager recognized that they were treating Katherine for complex issues. She has an eating disorder, trauma, and chemical dependency.
Katherine told the cameras that she was terrified but she trying this because her parents loved her enough to get her on the show.
However, after only 31 days, Katherine left the treatment, went home, and relapsed. She went missing again for a month, but eventually called her mother for help. She told her mother she had “found God,” which encouraged her mother. Interventionist Ken said he thought that Katherine was just trying to “placate her” with this statement.
Her mom revealed that she took Katherine back to The Santé Center, but things immediately went south. She was high when she arrived, and pulled five fire alarms and fought with the staff. She was arrested, and put in jail.
Her mom bailed her out of jail, made reservation to fly her to a different rehab in Fort Lauderdale, FL, where she was at the time of the update. Ken told her that she should have left her in jail for longer so she could come to terms with the consequences of her actions.
He asked both of her parents to go on a “blackout” period to prevent Katherine from relying on them again whenever she got in trouble.
5 days after her parents’ last interview with Ken, Katherine left rehab again. She returned home, and relapsed again.
Where is Katherine now?
There is no substantial update from Katherine or her family. The only potential information about Katherine in 2021 comes from an unreliable, anonymous Internet post. On August 9, 2021, a user named “Brenda” posted a comment on Katherine’s post on Intervention-Directory.com
BRENDA
You are correct. She is in Denver. West Denver. I second-guessed myself until I just saw your post. I am an Intervention fan. I always have been and have followed all of the stories in-depth. I have a couple friends that have been on the show. About a month ago, I was driving out of the parking lot of my gym and I saw this girl who I thought I recognized and I couldn’t remember why. And then it hit me that it was the girl from Intervention. Or so I thought it was. Just three days ago, I saw her again walking by the front door of my gym. I am a Certified Peer Recovery Coach and was an alcoholic for 20 years. I’ve been sober and in recovery for 2 1/2 years and it has crossed my mind both times I saw her to just go up to her and give her my card and she can do with it whatever she wants. But she is definitely in Colorado.
“Brenda” claims to have seen Katherine in West Denver, Colorado, but did not do anything to confirm that it was Katherine that she saw.
SAMHSA National Helpline for help finding substance use treatment in the U.S. 1-800-662-4357