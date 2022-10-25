Mama Mary Schmucker cancer update: ‘Tumor has shrunk’ BREAKING AMISH

Beloved Breaking Amish and Return To Amish matriarch “Mama Mary” Schmucker revealed earlier this year that she was diagnosed with colon cancer. She stated that she was scheduled to have surgery in April, and she took to Instagram in May to provide an update.
“I had colon cancer,” Mary said in an 11-minute Instagram video clip. “They said they did take everything out. Then yesterday the doctor called and said it’s in my glands.”
Later in the video, the topic of treatment came up. “I’m so afraid to do chemo,” Mary admitted. “I’m so afraid to just take anything, so I’ll let it take its course and see what happens.”
New Mama Mary Cancer Update
Mary returned to Instagram yesterday and posted a very brief video clip (included below) that features another update on Mary’s cancer — and it’s good news!
“I could not take chemo,” Mary says. “So, I had to do a different route for my cancer…which is good news because my tumor has shrunk forty percent and my level’s going down. So, I am just ecstatic,” Mary says as her video cuts out.
Mary also reveals that she plans to auction off some copies of her cookbook that she recently found in hopes of raising some money to help with her medical expenses. “We found four cookbooks when I was unpacking and going through my things,” Mary says. “We are going to auction them off — Jeremiah [Raber] and I.”
Mary hopes to add a little something special to the books before offering them for auction. “I’m going to see if I can get Abe and Rebecca and Jeremiah to sign these cookbooks — these last four — and that money will go towards my medication,” Mary reveals.
We will keep an eye out for the auction listing! Here’s Mary’s video update:
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com