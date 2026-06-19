Lydia Plath defends her husband Zac against internet comments in new TikTok video.

“I don’t watch the show. I don’t need to see an edited, dramatized version of something I’ve already lived through,” Lydia starts the clip in an emotional state.

“But I have gotten lots of messages, and I did see a clip that I thought it would be good to bring you guys in on some context.

“First of all, it’s quite ironic that one week, I’m getting all these messages saying ‘How dare you judge your family,’ all the things which we apologized for, everything’s good.

@lydiaplathwyse I understand we’ve agreed to be in the public eye and that’s gonna come with peoples opinions and that’s that, but just thought I’d give some context and bring y’all in on the process and just how much it’s edited. Only like 5% of our actual day to day lives are on tv and the rest is drama free, just us loving life.💛🏔️🌻 ♬ original sound – lydiaplathwyse

“And then the next week, people messaging me judging my husband, saying I need to leave him. What? Don’t get me started.”

She then referenced the clip where Zac interrupted her. Lydia says she had been in the interview chair for 14 hours that day and was completely exhausted and drained.

She said Zac had been there for 7 hours, and they were emotionally drained and their eyes were red. Lydia says there had been five repeated questions that she didn’t want to answer, Lydia says Zac implored her to have him answer a question for her so he could home and sleep before work the next day.

Lydia then explained that she has also interrupted her husband as well. “Isn’t that marriage,” she asked. “Where you do things, you get on each other’s nerves, you do things the other didn’t like, and you’re just like ‘Hey, I’d appreciate if that didn’t happen again.’ You apologize, you grow. That’s marriage, and my husnband and I are learning what marriage looks like. We are still newlyweds I guess.”

She also pointed out how much editing goes into the show by pointing out that that while she was in the interview chair for 14 hours, the entire season wasn’t even 14 hours.

“I was not offended for my husband answering the question because I emotionally couldn’t,” she says, and went on to call it insane that people are messaging her telling her to leave Zac.

She finished by saying Zac did not take her away from her family because she has always loved Colorado and has wanted to live there since she was 12. She also pointed out that her other siblings have also moved away from home.