MUG SHOT NeNe Leakes’ son Bryson Bryant arrested for unpaid child support, probation violation

The oldest son of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is back in jail in Georgia.

According to jail records, 36-year-old Bryson Bryant was booked in Gwinnett County, Georgia on May 1, 2026. His charges include failure to pay child support, probation violation, and failure to appear. His new mug shot photo is included above.

Bryson is still in custody with his total bond on the three offenses set at $27,335.00.

All of Bryson’s charges stem from two different cases originally filed in 2024. Erin Davis (aka Symone Davis) filed a motion for contempt for unpaid child support in regards to her and Bryson’s son Blaze in February of 2024. It appears he has yet to pay up.

Bryson was on probation stemming from a 2024 arrest for fentanyl possession and lying to cops. The latter charge was because Bryson reportedly gave police his brother’s name (Brent Leakes) when asked.

Bryson entered a plea deal that resulted in the drug charge being dropped. He was placed on 12 months of probation starting in May of 2024. According to TMZ, there weren’t many probation stipulations Bryson didn’t violate:

TMZ obtained court docs filed on June 2 … where prosecutors claimed Bryson violated numerous terms of his 2024 probation, including failure to report since the sentence, complete the substance abuse evaluation, perform his community service, and make any payments on the fine.

Court records indicate an order for incarceration for a detention center work release program was entered for Bryson Bryant on June 12.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com