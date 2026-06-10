PLATHVILLE Who is Ethan’s ex Teegan Nichols dating now? Meet Shawn Forlenza

Welcome To Plathville‘s Teegan Nichols confirmed she had moved on from Ethan Plath with a series of Instagram photos getting cozy with a mystery man posted last month. Thanks to internet detective work, combined with Teegan’s new bae making his Instagram profile public, we now know his identity.

Who is Teegan Nichols dating now? The answer is Shawn Forlenza, a 26-year-old former collegiate baseball player. Shawn is originally from Spring Valley, New York where he was a standout pitcher and first baseman for the East Ramapo Titans.

However, Shawn isn’t just a standout athlete. He was the salutatorian from Ramapo High School in 2018 who served as the president of the school’s science honor society — one of six honor societies he was a member of.

After high school, Shawn attended and played baseball at Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida. It appears he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 2022. Based on the FSC baseball website, Shawn continued to play baseball and work on his graduate degree through the 2023-2024 season.

Shawn’s LinkedIn profile states he is a still a student at FSC studying statistical data analysis, but it’s unclear when Shawn last updated his profile.

Also unclear is where Shawn is currently living and how he and Teegan met.

Below is a gallery of photos shared by Shawn that includes Teegan

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com