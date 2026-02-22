Love Is Blind’s Jessica was having a “mental funeral” for Chris while he bodyshamed her



On Love Is Blind Season 10, viewers saw Jessica Barret and Chris Fusco’s relationship fall apart after Chris sat Jessica down to tell her he wasn’t attracted to her body. In a recent interview with Glamour, Jessica explained how she handled that moment with a level head.

Jessica said she tried to stay calm during the conversation because it caught her by surprise: “my gears were definitely turning. I was definitely listening, taking in everything that he said.” She explained that her demanding job as a doctor and past experiences have taught her how to handle tough conversations without getting upset.

Talking about what was going through her head at the time, she said she basically made up her mind then and there: “In that moment, I knew that there was no way that this man was going to be in my life” and focused on carrying herself in a way she’d be proud of later.

“I essentially just took in the information, had a mental funeral for him, and went on about my day,” Jessica explained. I basically said, ‘I’m going to do my exit interview, and I realized that I haven’t told you that I want nothing to do with you going forward.’ He actually acted kind of shocked, which was mind-blowing.”

Jessica said she didn’t think Chris deserved a strong emotional reaction from her: “Of course, I’m human. I wanted to freak out and do all the things that we would want to do, but also, I didn’t think that he deserved any of that energy of mine.” Instead, she said she “essentially just took in the information, had a mental funeral for him, and went on about my day.”

Looking ahead to the Love Is Blind reunion, Jessica said her priorities are still the same. She wants to support the other women and is not interested in talking about her breakup with Chris: “I really don’t care about facing him. I don’t really have anything in particular to say to him…” She said she is focused on positivity, friendships, and connections that truly make her feel good.