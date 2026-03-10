Total number of Love Is Blind engagements, splits, and marriages over 10 seasons

Love Is Blind is set to wrap up its tenth season with what is sure to be another dramatic Reunion dropping on Wednesday.

As we all wait for the eventual shouting matches, updates, and numerous soccer stories at the Reunion, Starcasm has compiled stats from all ten seasons. We take a look at all the participants, engagements, break ups, marriages and divorces as we try to figure out if the experiment has been a success and if love truly is blind.

LOVE IS BLIND STATS BY SEASON

In the graphic above you can see the total number of engagements for each season, including those engagements that weren’t filmed.

The graphic shows how many couples broke up before the wedding and at the altar. You can also see how many couples got married and how many of those married couples are still together.

The total stats for all 10 seasons are included at the bottom, but there is also a more complete graphic for those below.

Some notes on the statistics with asterisks in the graphic:

Love Is Blind Season 4 couple Zack and Irina got engaged in the pods, but broke up in Mexico. Zack then proposed to Bliss. Zack and Bliss got married on the show and are still together. This was technically 2 engagements, but only 1 “pod engagement.”

In Season 5, an unnamed couple got engaged in the pods and went on the honeymoon trip. The woman later sued producers alleging that her fiancé sexually assaulted her during the trip. The production companies denied the claims and called them “meritless.” All footage of the couple was cut and their names were omitted from the cast list. Their engagement and break up is included in the graphic stats.

Season 8 couple Kylie Schuelke and Brian Sumption got engaged in the pods, but they were not selected to go on the honeymoon trip. They did not get married, but appear to still be engaged.

We are going on the assumption that both of the Season 10 couples that got married are still together. We feel pretty confident that is the case with Vic and Christine. Our confidence level is not as high with Jordan and Amber.

Some interesting factoids:

• The least amount of pod engagements in a season was 5, which happened twice.

• The most pod engagements from any season is 8, which happened 4 times. (As mentioned in the notes, Season 4 featured an additional engagement after the pods that resulted in a marriage. So technically, that season had 9 engagements.)

• 10 out of the 16 couples who married on the show are still together, depending on what is revealed at the Season 10 Reunion.

• None of the 5 engaged Season 3 couples broke up before their weddings. No other season had less than 2 pre-wedding break ups.

• Season 9 was the only season with no marriages.

LOVE IS BLIND STATS ALL SEASONS COMBINED

Starcasm shared the graphic and info above on social media this week, and we received some responses asking if we could compile some of the stats without worrying so much about breaking it down into seasons. We were happy to comply!

In the graphic above you can see the statistics for all ten seasons of Love Is Blind. Once again, we went on the assumption that both Season 10 couples who got married are still together. We won’t know for sure about that until after the Reunion airs.

See the notes above for some of the statistical anomalies referenced in the graphic.

Interesting factoids:

• Out of 305 participants over 10 seasons, 138 of them got engaged. That means that each participant has nearly a 50% chance of getting engaged on the show!

• Of the 69 engagements, 10 were not featured on the show.

• Roughly 10.5% of all participants got married, and roughly 6.6% of all participants are still married. That sounds pretty great!

Imagine a speed dating event with 305 participants that resulted in 10 successful marriages. That’s 20 married people out of 305. Pretty phenomenal, right? And don’t forget — Kylie Schuelke and Brian Sumption are reportedly still engaged.

Given all of these numbers, we’d have to say the Love Is Blind experiment has been a success! Perhaps we could be more confident with that assessment if we had stats from other similar shows like Love Island and Are You The One? Stay tuned and maybe we will put those together!

