LOVE IS BLIND Does Stacy Snyder work for her dad?

Love Is Blind Season 5 star Stacy Snyder is accustomed to nicer things, including traveling often, a three-story house near downtown Houston, and an aversion to paper plates.
Stacy’s lavish lifestyle is pretty impressive for 34-year-old with a bachelor’s degree in retail and consumer science whose first job out of college was assistant manager at an Abercrombie & Fitch. So, how is she able to afford it all?
Does Stacy Snyder work for her dad?
According to her LinkedIn profile, Stacy graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in retail and consumer science. From 2010 to 2014, Stacy worked as a waitress, assistant manager at Abercrombie & Fitch, a sales advisor for Varsity Brand, and a personal stylist for Nordstrom.
It was in 2014 that Stacy appeared to catch a big break as she shifted her career from retail to… petroleum?!
In August of 2014, Stacy Snyder became Head of Operations for Petromar. There have been numerous reports online assuming that this is PetroMar International, a petroleum cargo transportation company based in Connecticut with an office in Houston. However, I don’t believe that is the Petromar Stacy works for.
A LinkedIn account for Dale Snyder, which is Stacy’s dad’s name, states that he is a self-employed oil broker in Houston. A search of Texas business entities turns up a Petromar, LLC registered to Dale Snyder in 2011.
Over the course of its history, Petromar has multiple corporate addresses — but all of them are in the Houston area.
There is at least one other Petromar, LLC employee with a LinkedIn profile, and she describes herself as a “feedstocks broker,” which essentially translates to a raw materials (like crude oil) broker.
It is logical to assume that Stacy Snyder works for her dad Dale Snyder’s company called Petromar, LLC. That assumption is backed up by a ContactOut profile for Stacy Snyder that states Stacy is not only the Head of Operations for Petromar, but also the Executive Assistant to the Director.
What does Stacy Snyder do at her job?
Among the job responsibilities listed on Stacy’s LinkedIn profile for her job as Head of Operations for Petromar is to “Utilize discretion and judgement at all times in dealing with founder’s direct reports.” I am guessing the founder is her dad.
Below are the other aspects of Stacy’s job, including a lot of travel and event planning:
• Compose and prepare confidential correspondence as well as feedstock sales confirmations between traders.
• Assist in initiating sales by sending product qualities and details to potential buyers
• Convert oil quality reports from inspection companies into legible documents for clients and recaps
• Utilize discretion and judgement at all times in dealing with founder’s direct reports, as well as communication with clients and vendors via telephone and email
• Interface with client’s operation leads in order to finalize invoicing for all completed transactions
• Create and interpret business analytic tools in order to track trends, anticipate market fluctuations, and forecast income
• Assisted in growing sales by 127% and revenue by 156% since start date
• Coordinate all company marketing and promotional materials for philanthropic events, fundraisers and company outings
• Organize and plan client events
• Work with sales team from Toyota Center and NRG Stadium to book suites, season tickets, games, and concerts
• Design company material for philanthropic events and sponsorships
• Facilitate all business and personal travel arrangements, international and domestic
• Assist in booking flights, hotels, and lunch/dinner appointments
• Maintain calendar events through Microsoft Outlook to ensure organization and promptness
• Screen and route incoming calls, respond to inquiries and requests, sort mail, and follow up on open items as required
• Organize and process all billing including rent, utilities, subscriptions, office supplies, and professional fees
• Negotiate vendor contracts for IT and telecom related services
• Manage all financial records, invoicing and accounting through QuickBooks
• Reconcile all bank and credit card statements for the business
• Code all expenses
• Facilitate annual tax filings with corporate CPA Firm
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com