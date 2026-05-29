90 DAY DIARIES Liz’s ex Villa DUI and prior felony arrest details EXCLUSIVE

90 Day Diaries star Liz Wood’s ex Villa was arrested for DUI in Georgia earlier this month. However, Starcasm can exclusively reveal the arrest stemmed from an incident late last year. We can also reveal that this wasn’t the first (or second time) Villa has been in the Gwinnett County Jail.

According to jail records, Villanel Garcia was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane/improper lane change in Gwinnett County on May 9. Charges of DUI with alcohol concentration above .08 within three hours and failure to maintain lane/improper lane change were officially filed on May 15.

According to the original citation, Villa was pulled over in Lawrenceville, Georgia at 2:45AM on November 1, 2025. He was driving a 2019 Toyota Tacoma at the time.

The citation doesn’t provide any additional information about the stop. Below is Villa’s mug shot photo from his initial DUI arrest late last year:

Why was Villa arrested again earlier this month? It’s possible he submitted to a blood test and police received the results months later, resulting in a warrant and Villa’s recent arrest. Starcasm is trying to find out more information.

Villa posted his bond and is not longer in jail custody. There does not appear to be an upcoming hearing scheduled in the case at press time.

VILLA’S PRIOR FELONY ARREST DETAILS

According to jail records, Villanel Garcia was arrested in February of 2023. Court records indicate he was charged with a felony count of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.

According to the arrest warrant, Villa “did with the intent to commit a theft, enter a motor vehicle to wit a: 1997 Honda Accord…the property of the above victim, by entering the vehicle through an unlocked driver’s side front door to look for drugs.”

The Gwinnett County Magistrate Court still lists the felony case status as “pending.” It’s also interesting to note that the warrant application is hidden from public view.

Villa’s mug shot photo (above) was shared on a local arrest Facebook page and Villa left a couple comments. “Hahaha y’all crazy! I didn’t even do anything 😂,” Villa wrote. “I made bail 12 hours later and the other guy is on NO BOND. Goes to show.”

Perhaps the guy Villa was allegedly trying to take drugs from is a pretty major drug dealer still facing prosecution? That might explain why Villa’s case is still pending and the arrest warrant is hidden. That is purely speculation though.

Credit to Redditor u/PointingNorth for first posting about Villa’s DUI arrest.

LIZ WOOD’S DUI ARREST

Villa’s DUI stop was less than a year after his ex Elizabeth Wood was reportedly arrested for DUI in Snohomish County, Washington after she was seen driving the wrong way on an interstate highway.

Here’s an excerpt from the police report:

Wood had bloodshot watery eyes, did not have shoes on, and an odor of alcohol was emitting from her person. I asked Wood how much she had to drink. She stated she had started drinking at 8pm and stopped around 12am. She stated she had consumed a total of three drinks. Wood stated her friend had been driving the vehicle but they had beer picked up by someone, so she had to drive the vehicle onto the shoulder. I asked her who was driving which she hesitated anc then said “Elizabeth” which is her first name. I observed the driver’s seat to be really close to the steering wheel which would have matched her stature. The vehicle was also registered to Wood. Wood slurred her words as she spoke.

After failing multiple field sobriety tests, Liz was arrested and booked in the Snohomish County Jail on January 10, 2025. “Wood provided BAC samples of 0.213, 0.208, 0.217, and 0.212,” the police report reveals.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com