Why Jacob Roloff’s son Mateo will never be on Little People, Big World

Jacob Roloff has done everything he can to distance himself from Little People, Big World.
The new dad has now begun protecting son Mateo from the same fate… Jacob’s wife Isabel Roloff thanks him for “protecting” their child.
Little People, Big World
Little People, Big World is a TLC reality show that follows the Roloff family – made up from a combination of dwarves and ‘average’ size members.
The series has run for 24 seasons since it debuted in 2006.
LPBW features parents Matt and Amy, along with their children Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob.
Jacob, the youngest of the family, hasn’t been featured on the program since he opted out of his contract in 2016.
Jacob Roloff
Jacob Roloff does not speak kindly of his time on reality tv. In a lengthy Instagram post from 2016, Roloff explains why he felt that “the family that is filmed is not (his) family.”
For the sake of ‘the episode’ and ratings I’ve seen a lot of STORYLINES drawn up (loosely) about our lives, and when I was standing here, behind the scenes and watching it from an outside perspective I just couldn’t stop laughing.
Will Mateo Roloff be on LPBW?
Recently the scorned Roloff has become a dad of his own. Jacob’s wife, Isabel, gave birth to their son Mateo on December 4, 2021.
Recently celebrating his first birthday, the Jacob Roloff family has made it clear that young Mateo will NEVER be featured on Little People, Big World. In fact, they don’t even reveal his face on social media.
Again, on Instagram, though this time from Isabel’s account, the loyal wife shares a sweet message to her husband whom she is thankful “protects” her son.
Isabel Roloff explains that she does not share her son and especially doesn’t share how he is raised, as an effort to keep him safe… and avoid judgement herself.
She says that she is “grateful to Jacob forever” because he agrees with this approach, as well.
With all this being said, it is clear that we will never see Jacob, Isabel OR Mateo on Little Big, Big World, ever.
