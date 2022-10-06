LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Branwin’s ex Yola arrested, facing 5 felony counts

On last week’s episode of Life After Lockup viewers finally got to meet Branwin’s face tatted ex, Yola. “Things ended on kind of a bad note with Yola,” Branwin explained in her confessional. “After our relationship was over, he came back a couple times. He told me that he was sorry and he wasn’t going to take off any more. And he’d just take off every time.”
Branwin claims that it was Yola’s propensity to take flight that resulted in a two-year prison stint for her. “One time he ran from my PO when she was doing a home check and she revoked me! She told me, ‘Pack your stuff up, get your s**t together — you’re going to prison.’ So, I went back to prison to do a two-year revoke.”
It seems Yola is still inclined to bolt when given a chance. He was arrested in July and charged with five felonies, including “Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.” In addition to the five felony counts, Yola (real name Anthony Spalo) is also facing three misdemeanors.
Here are all of Yola’s current charges according to Oregon court records:
1. Felon in Possession of a Firearm – Felony Class C
2. Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Felony Class C
3. Possession of a Stolen Vehicle – Felony Class C
4. Failure to Perform Duties of Driver to Injured Persons – Felony Class C
5. Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer – Felony Class C
6. Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor Class A
7. Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place – Misdemeanor Unclassified
8. Failure to Perform Duties of Driver-Property Damage – Misdemeanor Class A
In addition to running away, Yola also has an issue showing up. He failed to appear for a court hearing on August 23. There is an arraignment listed in the docket entries on September 27, and jail records indicate Yola was arrested by the US Marshals Service on September 28.
Yola is listed as currently being in custody at Inverness Jail in Northeast Portland, Oregon. I checked multiple court websites and could not find Yola’s next court date.
According to Yola’s Facebook page, he is a tattoo artist who was working at a shop in Vancouver, Washington in April. If you were curious, yes, Yola’s tattoo collection continues below the neckline. Here’s a photo:
What does Chazz think of Yola?
Chazz recently posted a preview clip from Life After Lockup on his Instagram account, and he took the time to respond to some of the comments — including this exchange regarding Yola:
COMMENT: Aww this was a sad progression to watch. Not sure Wth but she was so sweet at first, then she seemed effed up all the time. Her friends were horrible influences, they were all effed up all the time. They couldn’t even form full sentences without checking out. Yoda is back locked up.
CHAZZ: Yeah she’s pretty messed up and her friends are total pieces of garbage. And that’s kind of insulting to Yoda. Yoda was at least a puppet with a hand up it’s butt. Yolo is just a waste of oxygen.
COMMENT: Hahaha I gotcha. It’s just a name we used to make fun of him. Sorry it went down this way. Such a shame.
CHAZZ: I know I just had to throw in somewhere that he was worse than a puppet with a hand up its butt. Person[ally] I hate the guy and if he gets hit by a bus I wouldn’t care.
