LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Clint Brady and Gen Bailey file for marriage license

It’s been a little more than 15 months since Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Tracie Wagaman Brady passed away from a drug overdose in July of last year. Her passing was especially triggering for her ex-husband, Clint Brady, as his second wife took her own life shortly after the two were married in 2010.
However, it seems Clint is moving on with his life with a potential new marriage. According to Ohio court records, Clint and his fiancée, Gen Bailey, filed for their marriage license earlier this week! There is no marriage ceremony date listed, which means it hasn’t taken place or the couple simply has not returned the completed license to the clerk.
Of course, filing for a marriage license is no guarantee that there will be a wedding. The cost to file was $50, so that’s not exactly an all-in commitment. We will keep an eye on the case and will be sure to update if the license is returned, or if there are wedding details/photos posted by Gen or Clint.
There has been no hint of pending nuptials from Clint or Gen on social media. At least not recently. Clint participated in a YouTube Live interview on the night he was released from jail in March of 2021. From our article about that interview:
Getting past the foreseeable future, Clint says he and Gen have discussed marriage and they currently plan to tie the knot some time in mid-May. That date is not in stone, however.
Clint says that he and Gen plan to live together when they find an apartment, but it is still unclear if Gen’s daughters will live with them. He says that will be their decision.
Unfortunately, any potential for a May wedding was derailed due to Clint’s pending divorce from Tracie taking longer than expected. Their divorce was finalized in June, less than a month before Tracie passed away in her Las Vegas hotel room.
In October of last year, Clint and Gen were both ticketed for marijuana-related misdemeanors at a local Ohio cemetery. They would both eventually plead guilty.
If you’ve been out of the loop on what Clint has been up to over the past two years, you can catch up via our Clint Brady category. If you keep scrolling back you can also catch up on everything that happened dating all the way back to Clint and Tracie’s ill-fated wedding ceremony in Houston.
