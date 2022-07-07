A&E is taking Love After Lockup and dropping the whole “love” aspect with their new post-incarceration reality series Inmate To Roommate.
The new show is set to premiere on Thursday, August 18 at 10/9c — immediately following the 60 Days In Season 7 premiere. According to the network’s press release, “Inmate to Roommate follows recently released inmates as they re-enter society and move in with everyday people who are welcoming them into their homes.”
Having individuals hosting recently released inmates has been a focus of many re-entry programs hoping to curb America’s abysmal recidivism rate. “America has one of the world’s highest recidivism rates with approximately 76% of released prisoners being re-arrested after 5 years,” the press release continues.
Access to housing is one of the major contributors to former convicts returning to jail and/or prison. As Love After Lockup viewers are well aware, leaving prison and moving in with someone that you have been dating from inside can often result in a rapid relationship implosion. Removing the romantic aspect would seem to be less risky overall.
That being said, there is still plenty of room for drama when people that don’t know each other start living together! From the press release:
Both the former inmates and their respective roommates will enter this this new living arrangement with their own baggage. The opportunities and the challenges are complex as they each face scrutiny from friends and family questioning their motives. Will this new situation allow the formerly incarcerated to successfully re-enter society or will it be the worst decision both parties have ever made?
Here’s the dramatic Inmate To Roommate preview trailer:
Inmate to Roommate premieres Thursday, August 18 at 10/9c on A&E.
