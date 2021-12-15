We have some sad news report for fans of 90 Day Fiance. Season 2 star Jason Hitch, who was married to Cassia Tavares from Brazil, has reportedly died due to complications stemming from COVID.
Jason’s dad, Ron Hitch, shared the news with Jason’s Army Reserves Company on Facebook earlier today. “I regret to inform the 993rd that LT Jason Hitch passed away from complications due to Covid,” Ron wrote. “He will be missed. Service details will be released once details are finalized.”
In a post shared by a fellow 993rd Transportation Company member, there was an additional note from Ron. It reveals that Jason died on Tuesday, December 14, at 10:40PM.
TMZ later confirmed Jason’s passing with his sister, Shannon. From the site:
Jason’s sister, Shannon tells us he passed away Tuesday night inside the ICU of a Florida hospital. We’re told Jason’s family was able to be with him when he died and held his hand in his final moments. Shannon says Jason was not vaccinated and did not have preexisting medical conditions, to the family’s knowledge.
Hitch died from complications of COVID-19 and perhaps other factors, Shannon says.
Jason was a very outspoken supporter of Donald Trump, and made numerous posts on social media over the past two years downplaying the seriousness of COVID 19.
Jason was just 45 years old — his 46th birthday was to be later this week. Jason and Cassia officially divorced in 2018 after a tumultuous relationship that included multiple attempts at reconciliation.
