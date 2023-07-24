90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Kimberly reveals she has “quite a few spiritual gifts” during her intro segment.
“For as long as I remember, I’ve been able to see different entities that weren’t physically there,” she says. She then clarifies a bit:
I am clairvoyant. I am able to see energies, figures. I am claircognizant, which is having this overall knowing feeling. I am clairaudient. I can hear messages from my spirit guides, from other people’s spirit guides. And… Mmm… There’s so many different clairs.
Kimberly later reveals that she started making holiday-themed videos and posting them online years ago. “I’m not, like, this guru,” Kimberly says while laughing. “I only have, like, 100 subscribers on YouTube. Like, there’s none. But, if they need a reason to celebrate, I’ve got them.”
Kimberly isn’t exaggerating. One week after her 90 Day Fiance debut, the “Positively Kimberly” YouTube channel has just 331 subscribers.
It’s unclear how many subscribers she has gained over the past week. However, I did crunch some numbers prior to Kimberly’s first appearance on the show. Her channel had 436 videos with a total of 6,853 views. That’s an average of just under 16 views per video.
Kimberly’s most-viewed video prior to her TLC debut was “Happy Holi Dahan & Dhulandi” with 155 views. It’s now up to 201 views! Let’s see if we can bump that up even further:
Here is Kimberly’s very first video:
And a more recent video featuring Kimberly on her infamous homemade guitar:
How to buy a tarot reading with Kimberly
If you want to do more than just watch Kimberly demonstrating her spiritual gifts, you can actually pay her to use her gifts on you!
At the time of this post, Kimberly is offering multiple services via her www.positivelykimberly.com website.
There is Kimberly’s “spiritual development guide” offering personalized spiritual guidance, meditation and mindfulness practices, and energy healing techniques.
For those of you wanting a card reading from Kimberly, she offers tarot card readings, oracle card readings, and fairytale card readings.
CARD READING: Unlock the mysteries of your life with our Card Reading Services. Our gifted readers utilize various decks, such as Tarot, Oracle, and Angel cards, to provide personalized insights and guidance. Whether you seek answers, clarity, or a glimpse into the hidden realms, our card readings offer profound wisdom and empowering messages tailored specifically to you.
Kimberly’s psychic services include psychic intuitive readings, psychic mediumship, and psychic energy clearing.
PSYCHIC READINGS: Experience the profound and mystical world of psychic readings, where gifted intuitives provide deep insights and guidance. Through psychic readings, you can gain clarity and understanding on various aspects of your life, including relationships, career, and personal growth. Unlock the hidden realms of your subconscious and tap into the wisdom of the universe, as our psychics offer personalized readings tailored to your unique journey.
Kimberly’s website lists all of the services above, but her squareup page where you actually pay for the services breaks it down into three different options:
Energy Healing
$35.00 for 45 minutes
Dream Decoding
$27.00 for 30 minutes
Private Card Reading
$25.00 for 30 minutes
For those of you looking for a sample of Kimberly’s tarot reading skills, she often posts zodiac readings on her YouTube channel. Here’s one example from February, 2022:
To see how Kimberly’s clairvoyant abilities play out in terms of her destined dream relationship with TJ, keep tuning in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airing Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com