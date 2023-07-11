Collin Gosselin says Kate Gosselin took anger out on him; made him eat, play separate from siblings

Jon and Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin is being accused of treating her son Collin different than his other siblings. Watch his horrific first hand account here and find out which sister is backing him up…
Jon and Kate Plus 8
Jon and Kate Plus 8 was a TLC reality series that ran from 2007 to 2009. Its 5 seasons followed the Gosselins, Jon and Kate, along with their 8 kids: 1 set of twins, Cara and Mady, and one set of sextuplets: Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah, Joel and Collin.
Over the course of the show, the family had a major falling out as the cracks became exposed. Many blame their new found fame for turning Kate Gosselin into a “villain.” She pursued a career in television long after Jon and Kate Plus 8 ended, while Jon stepped away from the spotlight.
He is now a working Disc Jockey in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area.
Collin Gosselin
Collin Gosselin, one of the sextuplets, has been in the news for a majority of his life due to his alleged “issues.” He was sent away to a program for children with behavioral problems as a child, and often separated from his siblings, with the narrative that he was “difficult.”
Now that Collin is 19 years old, we are beginning to hear his side of the story… and it doesn’t exactly match up with his mother Kate’s long-standing point of view.
Collin is alleging that Kate took the anger of her divorce and life’s challenges out on him, and in a new TikTok, his sibling is corroborating his story.
The Gosselins speak out
In the TikTok below from VICE TV, Collin and his sister Hannah detail their upbringing, and explain that Collin’s behavior wasn’t any worse than any of the other 7 Gosselin children.
Hannah claims:
(Collin) would be separated from us, like he would not be allowed to come outside with us. He would eat dinner at different times than us.
Collin responds:
I’m not going to say I was a perfect child, but I’d say my misbehaving was no different than my siblings. (…) I know my mother was going through a lot of things. I mean, a divorce and plenty of different things that can’t be easy to go through. And, you know, I want to think that she needed someone to take out her anger and frustration on and that it was just kind of me, you know? I was in the way, and I was there. So, she chose me.
