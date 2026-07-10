Johannah Duggar engaged to David Swanson, getting married in September?

According to a reliable Duggar news source, Johannah Duggar is currently engaged to David Swanson and the couple are planning to get married in September.

The matrimonial bombshell comes courtesy of the Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray Facebook page, which has a proven track record of breaking accurate Duggar news.

“I have found out, through a vetted source, that spunky little [Johannah] Duggar is engaged and planning to be married in September,” the page revealed on Thursday. The page initially teased the identity of Johannah’s fiancé and invited page members to guess his identity.

A couple hours later, the page confirmed Johannah’s fiancé is David Swanson.

If the last name Swanson sounds familiar, that’s because David is the younger brother of Josiah Duggar’s wife, Lauren Duggar, née Swanson.

The Duggar and Swanson family had another relationship crossover as well. James Duggar courted David’s sister Lydia Swanson, but the courtship ended before an engagement.

David Swanson is one of ten children born to Dwain Swanson and Lana Swanson. The Swansons appeared on an episode of 19 Kids and Counting titled “Duggars Do Dinner” in 2010. At the time there were only 5 Swanson children — including Lauren and David.

Dwain Swanson runs a landscaping business and is the founder of Courageous Men of the Word, a group consisting of more than 400 men keeping each other accountable “as they grow in their love for the Lord, pray together, and exhort one another.”

Johannah Duggar is currently 20 years old. According to Duggar Family News, David Swain turns 23 later this month.

We will update as soon as we have confirmation of the engagement and/or wedding.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com