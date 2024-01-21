THE DUGGARS Jinger Vuolo feuding with in-laws

19 Kids and Counting‘s Jinger Vuolo’s in-laws are coming for her in the comments. Justin’s mother-in-law Hillary Spivey is questioning Jinger’s paid promotion of Christian healthcare services.
Dropping the bomb that she has a child with cancer, Spivey went off in response to a video Vuolo posted, claiming the insurance “doesn’t cover” serious care…
19 Kids and Counting
The TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting ran from the early 2000’s to 2015 and introduced audiences to the Duggars. The ultra conservative fundamentalist Christian family is led by parents Jim Bob and Michelle who between them made 19 children.
The show was cancelled due to eldest brother Joshua Duggar’s multiple scandals including being named in the Ashley Madison leak and going to jail for possessing illegal sexual media starring minors.
Well that’s it, #CountingOn is officially cancelled because Josh is a psychopath. I hope Jessa, Jana, Kendra have lovely lives, JoyAnna + Lauren leave their spouses, Jinger stays free but shuts up about it, Josh rots in prison and someone on the inside writes a tell all exposé
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) June 30, 2021
Two of Josh’s siblings, Jinger (30) and Justin (21) may be experiencing some tension after Justin’s mother-in-law Hilary Spivey came for his sister in her Instagram comments… dropping a bombshell along the way.
Hilary Spivey speaks out on child with cancer
What is especially interesting about the feud is that Spivey typically sides with the Duggars in past occurrences – she has defended Jim Bob’s parenting publicly on social media before. In fact, the two are friends dating way back.
Claire Duggar’s mom Hilary Spivey in Instagram war defending Jim Bob
So for Hilary to start another “war” on Instagram isn’t what is surprising, it is that she is going against the Duggar family ideals on an issue… in this case, Christian healthcare services.
Dropping the BOMB that she has a child with cancer (it hasn’t been confirmed which one, but we do know that it isn’t Justin’s wife Claire as she is likely not still on her parents insurance at age 23) Spivey attacked Christian healthcare options for not providing coverage for chemotherapy.
Below is Jinger’s paid ad and Spivey’s comments following…
