Travis Barker’s 20 year old son Landon says mental heath issues caused his teenage alcoholism

blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s 20 year old son Landon Barker has given an interview where he confessed to have a bad relationship with alcohol because of his mental heath.
Landon Barker
Landon Asher Barker is the son of blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and actress Shanna Moakler. Landon has a sister, Alabama, who is also pursuing music – the family business.
Moakler also has a daughter named Atiana with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
Barker’s father, Travis, is expecting a baby with new with Kourtney Kardashian.
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s official statements on emergency fetal surgery
In a high profile relationship, Barker has been dating internet star Charli D’Amelio. The TikTok star went internet official with her boyfriend in June 2022. Fans call them Chardon.
Landon Barker is a musician who has just released his own music. In the past he has performed songs with his dad and family friend Machine Gun Kelly. The MGK song ‘die in California‘ features Landon on bars he wrote himself.
Mental illness and alcoholism
Landon Barker gave an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine where he got real about his substance abuse issues… shocking, considering the singer is only 20 years old.
An excerpt from the interview explains how his mental health problems lead to drinking:
Do you still struggle with mental health issues?
I’ve always struggled with OCD, ADHD and anxiety, but yeah, disassociating and dissociation kind of just hit me like a truck last year and it was just the most awful experience. It kind of started with: I would drink, and then the day after, I would disassociate really bad, and that’s kind of how my habit of drinking a lot started. It was like, oh, I’d feel better the second that I had a drink, and so yeah, it kind of just all started and it all kicked up really fast.
How do you cope?
I got a concussion and I hit my head so hard that I actually couldn’t drink anymore around this time last year. When I got my concussion, I kind of just had to deal with it and I would just, I don’t know, I just hated life for three or four months. It was pretty awful. I remember I would just go to the hospital once a week just because I would have such bad panic attacks from everything that was going on. The disassociation happened first and then it all just got worse when I went through my concussion.
Landon is releasing new music, a song called Friends With Your Ex is out now.
