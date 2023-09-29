Jill Duggar claims Jim Bob is threatening to cut kids out of his will

19 Kids and Counting star Jill Duggar Dillard has written a tell all called Counting the Cost and is currently on a press tour. She claims her dad Jim Bob is threatening to cut off the naysayers.
Keep reading to see what was in the threatening text to the family group chat…
Drama in Duggarville
The Duggar family from 19 Kids and Counting has come a long way from the wholesome group who avoided conflict at all costs. In fact, there are more feuds within the conservative Christian family of 21 than ever before.
There’s a feud brewing in Duggarville and the siblings are choosing sides. See who skipped Michelle Duggar’s birthday. #19kidsandcounting https://t.co/9ziHUhXDsp
— Starcasm (@starcasm) September 29, 2023
As the children have gotten older, some of them have used their new found freedom to speak out against the strict rules of their parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.
Behind the scenes of Jill Dillard’s scandalous Duggar tell-all memoir
Jill Dillard and Jinger Vuolo have both released tell-all memoirs in 2023 denouncing their parents faith and critiquing their upbringing. Both Becoming Free Indeed and Counting the Cost made the New York Times best sellers list.
The Duggar Group Chat
In the recent interview posted below, Jill Dillard tells the story of Jim Bob texting their family group chat. In the text, Dillard claims that Jim Bob said the following:
Don’t speak negatively about us or you’ll be cut out of the inheritance.
Looks like Jim Bob and Michelle are taking a hardline against their newly liberalized children. Are Jinger and Jill out of the will because of their memoirs? Only time will tell…
What we do learn in the video is that Jim Bob doesn’t confront them about these issues in person anymore. Claiming that he used to “pull them aside into an empty room” to chastise his kids, now the father of 19 will act more cordial.
Jill has seen both of her parents within the last year and always maintains her boundaries.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com