Jenelle Evans bans Barbara and Andrew from talking to or visiting Jace

Jenelle Evans’ mom Barbara Evans spoke with TMZ this week and revealed that Jenelle cut her off from being able to visit or speak with her grandson Jace, who is currently in a mental health facility in North Carolina.

Barbara “calls the facility every morning and night, asking staff to pass along messages to Jace — telling him she loves him and urging him to ‘hang on,'” TMZ revealed.

The Ashley confirmed that Jenelle blocked Barbara from all contact with Jace, but that wasn’t all. “Currently, no one is allowed to call Jace now except for Jenelle,” The Ashley reported.

Jenelle’s sister Ashleigh Evans Wilson shared a tweet with a brief update from her perspective, revealing that Andrew was in contact with Jace prior to Jenelle’s contact ban:

Fact: My mother was visiting Jace & Andrew his father was in contact with Jace. This was prior to my mother filing em/custody. Jace was ready for discharge to go w/my mom per PO order, sister interfered because she’s mad never visited Jace, it’s going to court. Your Welcome. 🙏

After news broke about Jace being isolated, Jenelle shared a post on social seemingly referencing her decision. “Doing what’s in the best interest of my children,” Jenelle wrote.

Barbara, Jenelle, and Jace’s dad Andrew are still battling it out in court over custody of Jace. There is a hearing scheduled for April 13 to address Barbara’s motion to modify custody.

Jenelle was recently back in North Carolina, but she has reportedly returned to Las Vegas where she lives with her other children and David Eason.

David is still facing charges of felony assault by strangulation and child abuse after he allegedly attacked Jace in 2023. Jace was reportedly considering testifying against David in the case.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com