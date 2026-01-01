ISLAND BOYS’ FRANKY VENEGAS arrested in Florida for drug and gun possession

23-year-old Franky Venegas, one of the “Island Boys” rap group, was arrested on Sunday in Florida after police found drugs and a gun during a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle failed to make a complete stop, so they were pulled over. Police noticed a baggie of white pills on Franky’s side of the car, so they searched the car and identified the pills as oxycodone.

Franky didn’t provide a prescription to rover the pills were legal.

They also found a spray-painted Glock with the serial numbers scratched off.

He had a previous arrest in February 2025 for altered serial numbers on a gun.











