The highly public romance of Megan Fox and MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) has appeared to come to an end. There hasn’t been an official announcement, but Megan Fox has made several glaring signals with her Instagram account that she’s over MGK. Here are all the reasons the Internet thinks they’re done.
1. Megan scrubbed all photos of MGK from her Instagram account.
2. She also stopped following him on Insta. She currently only follows 3 people: Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Eminem. (The Eminem follow is recent, and sends a clear message because MGK and Eminem have a public beef.)
3. Her latest Instagram post is captioned with the song lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” from her 2016 album Lemonade. “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath”
4. The third element of the post, which is mostly pictures of Megan in a mirror, is a video of a letter burning.
Megan and MGK (real name Colson Baker) started dating in May 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.
It’s hard to believe that it’s been less than two years that they’ve been together since they lived their romance very much in the public eye with jaw-dropping appearances at public events and oversharing about their private lives in the media.
They’ve drummed up shock-based attention with saying that they drink each other’s blood in rituals, and offered up details about having sex through jumpsuits after crying in the shower.
Megan has described the relationship as “tsunami,” and that’s how it’s felt for the rest of us as well.
Their last public appearance together was at the GRAMMY Awards, where MGK was nominated, but didn’t win.
After the loss, Megan posted an effusively inspirational note to MGK on Instagram.
“Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination,” she wrote on the post.
“You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven’t seen from you before and I’m so proud of you,” she continued.
“Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award,” she said.
It read like she was trying to help MGK handle the defeat by convincing him that losing gracefully was better than winning. It also seemed like a message that would be more effective and less invasive if shared privately, but posting it publicly was very on-brand for their relationship.
Of course this post, just like all the others, has been deleted.
People are now joking that Pete Davidson might be waiting in the wings to date Megan in order to solidify another celebrity romance.
so megan fox and mgk apparently breaking up… one breakup occurs, a pete davidson arises. pic.twitter.com/G6squRxkPE
— baylee avery (@bayleexavery) February 12, 2023
Meanwhile, MGK got “electrocuted” Friday night during a performance Waste Management Phoenix Open performance at Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale, Ariz.
He shared a hair-raising photo himself on Instagram. It’s unclear what caused the shock, but it made his hair literally stand on end. Thankfully, he didn’t require medical attention.