Mykelti and Tony Padron of TLC’s Sister Wives are currently expecting fraternal twin boys, and Mykelti has shared some of the names they’re thinking about naming them.
User @ComesandGoes31 on the subreddit r/TLCsisterwives spilled the info from one of Mykelti’s LulaRoe livestreams. The spellings are unknown as these names were spoken.
Tony’s favorite names right now are reportedly: Archer, Kai, and Banks. He also likes Zander and Zane.
Mykelti’s favorites are: Damien, Mitus (maybe Midus) and Resand/Rasond/Raysond and Aslyn.
Mykelti is currently expecting her twins in December 2022, but they might be delivered in November. Twins tend to come earlier than single babies.