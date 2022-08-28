SISTER WIVES Mykelti shares potential baby names

August 28, 2022 Mykelti Padron, Sister Wives, Tony Padron

Mykelti and Tony Padron of TLC’s Sister Wives are currently expecting fraternal twin boys, and Mykelti has shared some of the names they’re thinking about naming them.

User @ComesandGoes31 on the subreddit r/TLCsisterwives spilled the info from one of Mykelti’s LulaRoe livestreams. The spellings are unknown as these names were spoken.

Tony’s favorite names right now are reportedly: Archer, Kai, and Banks. He also likes Zander and Zane.

Mykelti’s favorites are: Damien, Mitus (maybe Midus) and Resand/Rasond/Raysond and Aslyn.

Mykelti is currently expecting her twins in December 2022, but they might be delivered in November. Twins tend to come earlier than single babies.




Web Analytics


Related Posts

About The Author

VioletaIdyll