Netflix Next in Fashion steps up its game with celebrity judges like Donatella Versace

Next in Fashion is Netflix response to the successful fashion reality competition series Project Runway.
Some critics felt that season one was a little underwhelming, but the line up of celebrity judges for season two definitely has us intrigued for what’s in store.
Next in Fashion
Netflix Next in Fashion debuted in 2020. The series was allegedly cancelled, but it looks like the reality competition is getting a second lease at life.
Supermodel Gigi Hadid is joining past host Queer Eye‘s Tan France to revive the Netflix series.
Originally France’s cohost was Alexa Chung, but the British fashionista has stepped down in replace of Hadid.
The description of the series is “up-and-coming designers compete to impress expert judges, hoping to win career-changing prize money and a chance to become the next big thing in fashion.”
Celebrity judges
One of the biggest boosts for season two comes with its celebrity judges. Next in Fashion is calling in the big guns and promises some huge names over the course of the 10 episode season.
The judging lineup includes Bella Hadid, Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber, Olivier Rousteing, Helena Christensen, Isabel Marant, Emma Chamberlain, Ashley Park, Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel and iconic fashion designer Donatella Versace.
Fans are excited for the season two announcements. Twitter is buzzing about the big celebrity guests.
Next in Fashion season two will debut on Netflix March 3, 2023. The series will once again feature 12 budding fashion designers hoping for their big break.
The winner of Next in Fashion will recieve a $200,000 prize and the opportunity to debut their collection with Rent the Runway.
