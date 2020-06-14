Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham’s daughter Sophia has “graduated” and is heading to middle school! Meanwhile, Farrah has launched yet another business venture in the form of a series of meditation recordings called “Farrah Is My Spirit Animal.”
We will kick things off with the graduation news. “IT’S OFFICIAL @sophialabraham HAS GRADUATED!” Farrah boasted on Instagram on Friday. “Congratulations Sophia! You are off to middle school! WOW!” Farrah added. In case you were unaware, Sophia is being home schooled with the help of Farrah and an online program.
Farrah’s post was a series of images that looked to be a graduation-themed photo shoot, and she confirmed that was exactly the case. “Celebrating this moment with a surprise FaceTime photoshoot with your favorite photographer @danigeddes,” Farrah wrote.
Here’s the slideshow of the surprise photoshoot:
Farrah then penned a lengthy message expressing her appreciation for Sophia’s accomplishments as well as her own:
I’m grateful to see you grow up to a well rounded awesome female who is going to change the world, as your mom who has fought to overcome negative stigmas about windowed teen moms and strived hard to raise a girl who is open to all cultures, stop abuse, stop hate, stop racism, better communication, learning history of hardships before your time and knowing the change in generations of our family that were so needed, not loosing your time to be a child among all the fame, popularity and opportunities you have I’m blessed you have helped me break the cycle of teen pregnancy, racism, discrimination, enable woman’s voices of all ages to be heard with equality when I see most older generations of men & woman took advantage of widowed, struggling teen mom minority voice (1.96%) of the nation.
As part of a one percent minority Sophia thank you for giving me the strength to advocate for teen moms, children of single parents and woman overall. As I feel teen moms and children should never succumb to a mans mediocracy of what a woman should do and thus all woman & children should never dull their shine, nor attack one another for a mans gain to make others feel comfortable the strength & the wisdom God gave me to take responsibility as a mom and dad to do the right thing for our futures I’m so proud and blessed for the learning and change we have progressed to- I hope other woman can find the strength to not shame others due to their short Commings and weaknesses rather increase mindful self awareness & progress as we have!
Sophia you know who you are & i’m so proud that your bringing so much good around the globe with your fans in Australia, Canada, America, Asia, Dubai, Greece,etc all from a struggling widowed teen mom in Iowa, GOD IS AMAZING & The only man you need 🙏🏼🎉💯❤️☀️ LOVE YOU ! & know Your Daddy Derek watches your success & loves you his little angel & All of our family loves you & is beyond proud! Now go enjoy your summer! Middle Schooler 🥳🥳🥳
Farrah has a history of not being too concerned about grammar and spelling, and her message to Sophia was no exception. Many of the comments on the post were pointing out some of the errors (especially Farrah writing “windowed” instead of “widowed” — a mistake she also made on her “About Me” on her website), but Farrah was quick to point out the true focus.
“This post is not about spell check or grammar it’s about graduation to Sophia!” Farrah wrote. “The end.”
Sophia also responded to Farrah’s post in the comments, and it seems her online schooling is going well because she didn’t have nearly as many grammatical or spelling issues as her mom:
❤️ Love you mom! Thank you for all of your support, your chats & showing me to never believe lies and do what is right above all. Love you best mom ever … emojis don’t do justice for how much love I have for you and your strength when the world is against you ❤️ thank you one of one momma❤️
While Sophia has been hard at work furthering her education, Farrah continues her Teen Momtrepreneurial hustle by launching yet another business endeavor. The new project is a series of meditation audio recordings titled “Farrah Is My Spirit Animal.” Each recording is accompanied by an image of Farrah with half of her face covered by a different animal:
The titles in the series are pretty self-explanatory and include “Mourning Rituals For Grief And Bereavement,” “Kids Only,” “Single Ladies…. Really, Really Single” and “Mom’s Time Out.”
In the beginning of the “Mom’s Time Out” episode Farrah sort of explains the series:
F! I! M! S! A!
F! I! M! S! A!
Farrah Is My Spirit Animal meditation series is here! I’m your girl Farrah Abraham and I cannot wait to guide you through whichever segment, whichever series is for you.
I am super-excited to present to you “Mom’s Time Out.” We got a lot to talk through, you know? From needing an actual real time out.
And, for our kiddos, I made a special “Kids Only!” Sorry, parents not allowed! Because you know what? They get enough of you anyways, so let’s let them have their own time. Heyeyyy!
#TeenMomOG Farrah Abraham is coming under fire after posting a video promoting her new line of masks in which Sophia is wearing a cock block (or 🐔Block) mask. She's also being criticized for saying the masks are "like my burka … it’s like my religion." https://t.co/QeErsKq4eN pic.twitter.com/nKDiagQmy9
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 18, 2020
And then we got “Single Ladies…. Really, Really Single Ladies,” and I’m really super excited because what better way to bring out your inner Spartan woman, you know? Like, men watch out for you! Woop! Play all day girls!
And then I also have “Mourning Rituals Of Grief And Bereavement.” I think you all should share this with others who may just be, like, missing their mom, or, like, they got laid off, or something other situation because we really talk about some really different things, you know? Life is not just dead, live. Umm, life is colorful. Life, you know, can strike us at any kind of a sadness kind of way, whether that’s loss in your family, or loss of a significant other, loss of a job, a choice. You know, it’s like, even having, like, a friend break up is a lot. So, there’s a lot of ways that we grieve.
We’re here to do things healthy, inspire inner senses, inspire a better focused life, get our productivity up — just be our better best selves that we already are. And this world is for you, if you ask me! So I am here with you. I love y’all, and let’s show ourselves some love today. I will be right in with you to the series. Whichever one you choose, enjoy, have fun. I got you!
And here are the four episodes for those of you looking to be the better best selves that you already are:
One of the many professions Farrah has been experimenting with recently is being a comedian, so I thought I might suggest a “Farrah Is My Spirit Animal” episode:
