90 DAY FIANCÉ Evelyn Cormier gives birth to daughter Ginger Anne Ruth

Congratulations to 90 Day Fiancé and American Idol star Evelyn Cormier as she just welcomed a baby girl with husband Nicholas Vogt!

Ginger Anne Ruth was born on June 11 at 3:26AM and weighed just under 8 pounds. “She loves to cry, poop and snuggle with her daddy and she is every bit the cutie patootie princess queen I imagined she would be,” first-time mom Evelyn wrote on Instagram. “Most importantly she is healthy and happy. Thank you Jesus. 💖🎉”

Evelyn shared another Instagram post and revealed that the birth wasn’t all smooth sailing. “This cutie patootie gave me a third degree tear and so I’m doing my best to rest and not move around too much,” Evelyn stated earlier today. “I’m still at the hospital, but the plan is to go home today. Thank you for all the messages and congratulations! We truly could not be happier.”

Despite the complications from the delivery, Evelyn posted a video after leaving the hospital assuring her followers she was still going to be at her book signing tomorrow to promote her new novel Riptide.

“I’ll be signing books, so bring your copy of Riptide and I’ll sign it,” Evelyn assured her followers. “And you’ll get to take a peeky weeky at Baby Ginger! But no, you can’t hold her.”

Congratulations again to Evelyn and Nick! 🤗

EVELYN CORMIER RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

Evelyn Cormier has been on quite the journey since first appearing on 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 in 2017. While struggling to make her marriage work with David Vazquez, Evelyn put herself back in the national spotlight by competing on Season 19 of American Idol and finishing as a top 14 finalist.

Evelyn would eventually divorce David, and after a brief relationship with Harrison Holland, she reconnected with a model from one of her early music videos — Nicholas Vogt. The rest is history! Well, history and a lot more future.

Starcasm put together a scrapbook timeline of Evelyn’s relationships and more when she announced her pregnancy in November of last year:

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com