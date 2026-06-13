Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Documentary, Alleges Defamation and Manipulative Editing

Tyra Banks has filed a lawsuit against Netflix today, June 13, 2026, alleging that the streaming giant and producers of the documentary series Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model defamed her through selective editing and misleading storytelling.

The lawsuit claims the three-part documentary distorted Banks’ participation and created what her legal team describes as a “false and defamatory narrative” about her role during the long-running reality competition series America’s Next Top Model (ANTM).

According to court documents obtained by People, Banks sat for a three-and-a-half-hour interview for the project, but alleges that only about 16 minutes of that conversation ultimately appeared in the final series. She argues that key portions in which she accepted responsibility for controversial moments from ANTM were omitted.

“Tyra Banks participated in the Netflix documentary series because she believed viewers deserved a candid conversation about the show’s legacy — its successes and its shortcomings,” the lawsuit states. “There are aspects of the show for which Ms. Banks takes accountability.”

The complaint alleges that producers removed context from her interview responses and rearranged footage in a way that portrayed her negatively. Banks specifically objects to how the documentary addressed allegations involving former contestant Shandi Sullivan, arguing the series falsely implied she was indifferent to or unaware of Sullivan’s experiences.

“The implication is devastating and deliberate,” the lawsuit states, according to court filings first published by People. Banks contends that footage showing her acknowledging and remembering Sullivan’s story was edited out of the final version.

The lawsuit also disputes the documentary’s portrayal of Banks’ relationship with former ANTM judge and runway coach J. Alexander, known to fans as Miss J. Banks claims producers omitted evidence of years of communication between the two following health issues Alexander experienced, creating a misleading impression that she had ignored him.

In addition, Banks argues that the documentary failed to accurately represent actions she took when concerns about alleged inappropriate conduct by a cast member were raised during the show’s production. According to the lawsuit, she immediately escalated reports to executives and supported sexual-harassment training for cast and crew.

The documentary, released by Netflix in February, revisited the cultural impact and controversies surrounding America’s Next Top Model, featuring interviews with former contestants, judges, producers and Banks herself. Netflix promoted the project as a definitive examination of the show’s legacy.

Banks is seeking a jury trial and damages for alleged reputational harm, emotional distress, lost business opportunities and related financial losses.