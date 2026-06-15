Kyle Cooke explains photo of himself laughing with Amanda Batula after reunion

Kyle Cooke and estranged wife Amanda Batula raised a lot of questions when they were seen laughing together after an In the City reunion taping on June 11, leaving the audience to speculate about a possible reconciliation and other possibilities.

Kyle made a social media video to set the record straight on Saturday, June 13. “Alright, some of you have your tinfoil hats on, so I’m going to respond to the picture of me and Amanda laughing and smiling as we walk out from the In the City reunion,” Kyle said. “It was a pretty chaotic, action-packed reunion for a season 1 show, and you guys have a lot to look forward to, not only in the season but the reunion.

“Amanda was in the hot seat, and she opened up a lot more than I would say she did in Summer House,” Cooke explained on Saturday, referring to the three-part season 10 reunion that finished airing Tuesday, June 9. “I was in the hot seat, a lot of people were in the hot seat and we all decided to go get a drink together. Like, group therapy after you, kind of, leave it all out there.”

“Amanda and I were headed down the elevator, walking out the door and just kind of laughing, like, ‘Can you imagine if there’s a photographer that captures us walking out together?’ And then, boom, that’s exactly what happened. That causes us to laugh even harder, and yes, that’s all that there was to it, guys. That’s all there was to it, my God.”

Kyle was spotted holding hands with a mystery brunette at an Uber event in NYC on Friday (June 12.)