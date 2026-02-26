Lisa Rinna says she was drugged with fentanyl at ‘The Traitors’ premiere party

< 2026 Women?s Wear Daily WWD Style Awards held at the Regent Santa Monica Beach on January 9, 2026 in Santa Monica, Ca. 09 Jan 2026 Pictured: Lisa Rinna. Photo credit: AFF/TA/Steven Bergman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com sales@mega.global (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1406858_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency][/caption]

Lisa Rinna is making a shocking claim, saying she was unknowingly drugged at the Season 4 premiere party for The Traitors last month.

The former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed the alarming details during a Wednesday appearance on Good Day New York while promoting her new memoir, You Better Believe I’m Gonna Talk About It.

“I’m not kidding, I had fentanyl, high levels of amphetamines and other things,” Rinna told hosts Jerry O’Connell and Rosanna Scotto. “I had fentanyl in my system.”

Rinna said she later underwent testing that confirmed the drugs were in her system, though she did not explain how it happened or whether authorities are investigating.

